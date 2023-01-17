The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

American-Jewish investor buys Greek Orthodox Patriarchate land in Jerusalem

About 1,000 housing units and the five-star Inbal Hotel, stand on the land in the neighborhoods of Talbiyeh, Rehavia and Nayot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 12:03

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2023 12:32
View of the Knesset (foreground), were the Israeli parliament residese,the tall buildings in the back are called The Wolfson Towers and behind them are the neighborhoods of Rehavia, Shaarei Chesed and the downtown. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
View of the Knesset (foreground), were the Israeli parliament residese,the tall buildings in the back are called The Wolfson Towers and behind them are the neighborhoods of Rehavia, Shaarei Chesed and the downtown.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Gary Barnett, an American-Jewish land developer, has dived headfirst into the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate land controversy in Jerusalem by purchasing the land for NIS 750 million from its current owners, Nayot Komemiyut Investments.

About 1,000 housing units, and the five-star Inbal Hotel, stand on the land in the neighborhoods of Talbiyeh, Rehavia and Nayot. The Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) owns the lease on the land until 2052, but a court order last year enabled  Nayot Komemiyut to begin collecting rent from tenants on the land. Some tenants asked to pay more than NIS 1 million to have their apartments registered in their name.

Despite the sale of the land, the legal tangle concerning it remains.  Last month, Globes reported that the JNF was considering extending its lease in order to create greater certainty for residents and to enable the legal situation to be regularized.

Residents in the area fear that in 30 years, KKL’s leases will expire and the new owner can potentially demand that the tenants leave their homes.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem is trying to help

Snow view of the old city in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Snow view of the old city in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

One official trying to help is Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who is working to advance legislation in the Knesset that will protect the tenants.

Hassan-Nahoum fears that this is already happening on the ground. According to her, some of the tenants – many of them elderly – had been approached by representatives of Nayot Komemiyut with offers to let them buy the land on which their home was built for 30% or more of the apartment’s value.

“This is a huge amount. Considering the fact that those tenants have already paid millions of shekels to purchase the apartments,” explained Hassan-Nahoum to the Post late last year.

New owner Barnett, president, and founder of Extell Development Company called the deal a “win-win-win-win situation for the State Of Israel, for the city of Jerusalem, for Extell and for the residents.”

“We have great reputation with complex projects in the US... We are going to treat the tenants in Jerusalem with the same respect and fairness as we are doing in all of our projects. This project will strengthen Extell's connections to the Israeli market and will boost the development of central Jerusalem."

Extell was represented by Avi Porten and Deuel Peli from the Agmon & Tulchinsky law firm.

Peggy Cidor contributed to this report.



Tags Jerusalem greek orthodox jerusalem news Jewish National Fund Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by