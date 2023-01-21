The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Maher Younes, released from prison after 40 years, detained for reportedly inciting terror

Police reportedly detained Younis after he wrote posts on social media that encourages acts of terror.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 23:42
Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, speaks on the phone as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Longest serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, speaks on the phone as he is welcomed at his village, after he was freed from Israeli jail earlier today, in Ara, Israel January 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Maher Younis, a terrorist who was released from prison after 40 years, was detained for questioning by Israeli police on Saturday night for reportedly inciting terrorism.

Police reportedly detained Younis after he wrote posts on social media that encourages acts of terror.

Younis and his cousin Karim were sentenced to the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian in an Israeli prison after they kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983. Karim was released from prison two week prior to Maher's release.

National Security Minister's statements

"The repeated incitement of the terrorist Maher Younis is more proof of the death penalty law's great importance against terrorists," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "Until we pass this law, we will continue to fight a persistent war in supporting terrorism and inciting terrorism."

The National Security Minister also made steps into preventing the celebration of the prisoners' release and prevented visitors' tent from being set up as well as outlawed Palestinian flags in public places earlier this month.

MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich (center right behind Arye Deri) applaud at a special session of the Knesset to swear in the new government on December 29, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich (center right behind Arye Deri) applaud at a special session of the Knesset to swear in the new government on December 29, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ben-Gvir stated that he "issued instructions for the removal of the flags, which support terrorism, from the public space and to stop incitement against the State of Israel."

Ben-Gvir also praised police for their work in Maher Younis's detention on Saturday.

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Ben-Gvir also praised police for their work in Maher Younis's detention on Saturday.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



