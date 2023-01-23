Bennett and Shaked headlining Keren Hayesod events

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett and former interior minister Ayelet Shaked have found new sources of income - speakers on behalf of Keren Hayesod.

Bennett will deliver a series of lectures in Australia in a few weeks, in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne. On February 23, for example, he will address a gala dinner in Perth and on February 26 he will speak at an event in New South Wales.

Shaked has also taken up speaking on behalf of Keren Hayesod, also known as the United Israel Appeal. She recently appeared at an event on behalf of the organization in Monaco and is expected to continue speaking for the movement, including in Australia.

Shaked was also recently appointed chairperson of the board of directors of the Kardan Real Estate Group

What is Keren Hayesod?

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett, with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at his side, waves in the Knesset on June 13, the day the government was inaugurated. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Keren Hayesod – United Israel Appeal is the preeminent worldwide fundraising organization for Israel, which was established in London in 1920, to serve as the fundraising arm of the Jewish People and the Zionist Movement.

Its chairman is Sam Grundwerg, a former consul general to Los Angeles and its world chairman is Steven Lowey from Australia.