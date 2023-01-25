The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
The Coller School of Management among top 100 business schools in the world

Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management was ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world for 2023 by CEOWORLD magazine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 11:31

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 11:32
Prof. Dan Amiram, Dean of the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Prof. Dan Amiram, Dean of the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management was ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world for 2023 in CEOWORLD magazine’s recently published comprehensive international survey. The Coller School was the only Israeli institution to be included in the ranking. 

The 2023 Global Business Schools Survey was conducted among thousands of senior executives around the world. 500 schools were selected from the approximate 13,000 business schools operating throughout the globe. The Coller School of Management was ranked 99th.

The rankings are based on seven main indicators of quality and reputation, including academic reputation, admission eligibility, job placement rate, recruiter feedback, specialization, global reputation and influence, and tuition and fees. 

According to Prof. Dan Amiram, Dean of the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, “This ranking reflects the hard work of hundreds of people – researchers, lecturers, students and graduates – who have taken part in our extensive efforts and in the fostering of the school’s reputation over many years. These are the extraordinary achievements of our graduates and students, and we are very proud of the positive feedback and the international acclaim we have received.”

CEOWORLD magazine surveyed 35,000 business executives, graduates, global business influencers, industry professionals, business school academics, employers, and recruiters in 156 countries between the period of September 15, 2022, and December 22, 2022. Ten percent of the interviews were conducted by telephone, 82 percent were conducted online, and 8 percent were conducted via mail or face-to-face. All quantitative interviews were conducted confidentially, without relying on the submission of data by the academic institutions.

This ranking follows another achievement for the Coller School – in a separate 2021 survey ranking MBA programs in terms of the number of entrepreneurs they produce (the PitchBook ranking) the Coller School of Management came in 13th place.



Tags tel aviv university business students
