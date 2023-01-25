The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dairy costs set to drop amid cost of living crisis

By reducing the cost of milk itself, the Agriculture Ministry aims to reduce the price of all dairy producs as they are all primarily milk-based.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 18:54
Cows establish a complex social hierarchy that new dairy farmers must manage (photo credit: JNF USA)
Cows establish a complex social hierarchy that new dairy farmers must manage
(photo credit: JNF USA)

The Agriculture Ministry put forward an amendment on Wednesday to the late-2022 law which increased the price of dairy products in Israel. The amendment is intended to temper the overall price increase in order to bring down the cost of living, according to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry. 

By reducing the cost of milk itself, the Agriculture Ministry aims to reduce the price of all dairy products as they are all primarily milk-based.

"Amending the milk law will make milk more accessible and affordable for all Israeli citizens!" said Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in a statement. "We will continue to support our local farmers to ensure a stable food supply to Israel. The Agriculture Ministry is working closely alongside the Finance Ministry to implement a policy to lower the cost of living which also optimizes production in the agricultural sector."

How did we reach this point?

In March 2022, the Joint Price Committee for the Finance and Agriculture Ministries recommended an increase in the prices of regulated dairy products at a total rate of 6.49%, according to the Agriculture Ministry's website. At the same time, the ministers decided to split the price increase into two stages. The first, which came into effect at the beginning of September 2022 was at a rate of only 4.9%. 

Cows at a dairy farm (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Cows at a dairy farm (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The last price update was made in March 2019, when the prices of dairy products increased by about 3.4% according to the Agriculture Ministry.

According to the amendment itself, the method of calculating the cost of milk production will be done according to the annual production costs in the large dairy farms whose production capacity is 800,000 liters or more. Additionally, for four quarters, 2.15 agorot per liter will be deducted from the calculation of the target price every quarter.

According to the agreement, the validity of the existing target price calculation mechanism, with the changes agreed upon, will be extended until the end of 2025.



Tags Finance Ministry cost of living in israel israeli dairy farming milk production in israel agriculture cheese
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by