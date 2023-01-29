Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to strip family members of terrorists of residency and or citizenship rights and to expand settlement activity when he spoke at the start of the weekly government meeting.

“Today, the government will discuss...rescinding identity cards and stripping residency from families of terrorists who support terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke in the aftermath of two weekend terror attacks, including one on Friday night targeting a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood that claimed seven lives.

Security cabinet takes retaliatory, defensive measures following terror attacks

Netanyahu told the government that the security cabinet had met on Saturday night and taken a series of retaliatory and defensive measures.

This included increasing the deployment of security forces in sensitive areas, he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen visiting Israelis injured in terror attacks across Jerusalem on January 29, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“This morning we sealed off the house of the terrorist who carried out the criminal [synagogue] attack in Jerusalem and later his house will be destroyed,” Netanyahu said.