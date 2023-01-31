Eldar real estate group to start mortgage consulting

The multidisciplinary Eldar real estate group, one of the leaders in the market, is now entering the field of mortgage consulting.

Amir Shaltiel, chairman of Eldar Group, said: “The mortgage consulting market in Israel is broken, anyone can decide tomorrow morning that they are a consultant. Eldar decided to enter the field out of an understanding and need for a professional, high-quality, and reliable entity.”

After each announcement by the Bank of Israel regarding interest rates, for the first time in Israel, an expert forum was established for mortgage advice of the best economists in Israel from the banking system and outside of it, which formulates an ideal mix of mortgage experts,

Eldar Mortgage Experts Forum’s fist announcement is that the prime rate route will pay off, especially for long-term mortgage holders, if the prime rate stays at current levels or drops.