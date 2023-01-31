The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli Bar Association head accused of sex crimes, called on to resign

Himi allegedly performed sexual acts while on a work-related video call with a female lawyer who was seeking his professional expertise.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 12:28

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 12:33
President of the Israel Bar Association Avi Himi arrives to a farewell Party for former Israeli attorney general Avichai Mandelblit in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
President of the Israel Bar Association Avi Himi arrives to a farewell Party for former Israeli attorney general Avichai Mandelblit in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel Bar Association head Avi Himi is facing calls for his resignation after accusations of sexual bribery were leveled against him by Channel 13 late Monday night. Israeli politicians from across the spectrum have called for him to resign, and the police have said that they are looking into the matter.

According to Channel 13's report,  Himi allegedly masturbated in a video call with a female lawyer seeking his aid in securing a recommendation to become a judge. Himi reportedly indicated to Channel 13 that if he had such a relationship, it would have been consensual.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli noted that Himi, "does not deny sexual acts with a woman whose professional fate was in his hands.

"Even if it is 'consensual' and he only 'gave a recommendation' this is sexual exploitation and abuse of his power and position. All the more so if there was no consent," she said. "He should resign and go home."

Likud MK Moshe Saada went further than resignation, saying that in his "experience in investigating senior officials, the Israel Police should immediately open an investigation against Bar Association chairman Avi Himi on suspicion of sexual bribery in exchange for a judicial position. The purpose of the investigation is to confirm or refute the suspicions."

Israel Bar Association head Avi Himi at a protest against the government's proposed judicial reforms, January 21, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)Israel Bar Association head Avi Himi at a protest against the government's proposed judicial reforms, January 21, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for Himi to immediately announce his resignation. Ben-Gvir referred to Himi as someone who had "taken on the role of a preacher of national morality in recent weeks," which provided further imperative for "deep self-reflection" and resignation.

As head of Israel's Bar Association, Himi has been a vocal critic of the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin at the beginning of January.

The proposed reforms would remove Bar association representatives from the judicial selection committee.

Himi has made bombastic statements against the reform, likening it to the January 6 Capitol riots in the US on the event's anniversary.

Himi and the Bar association did not immediately respond for comment.



