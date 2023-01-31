The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli daycare assistant who abused toddlers gets early release

Liraz Natan, was an assistant to Carmel Mauda, who ran a daycare center in Rosh Ha'ayin where they engaged in several acts of abuse against toddlers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 16:30

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 16:52
Liraz Natan, daycare assistant of Carmel Madua, is seen in court. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Liraz Natan, daycare assistant of Carmel Madua, is seen in court.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A daycare worker sentenced to two years in prison for abusing toddlers may be released a year early, Israeli media outlets reported Tuesday.

The worker in question, Liraz Natan, was an assistant to Carmel Mauda, who ran a daycare center in Rosh Ha'ayin where the two engaged in several acts of abuse against the toddlers under their care.

Mauda herself was convicted of forcing children to eat their own vomit, tying them up against chairs and hitting them. For that, she was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison and was forced to pay a fine of NIS 400,000 to the parents of the children she abused.

Her assistant, Natan, has so far served 11 months of her two-year sentence but reportedly never expressed remorse in court or in front of the parents.

Despite this, she may be released on February 23 per the ruling of the parole board and without the objection of the prosecution's office, with the parole board noting that they heard her genuinely ask for forgiveness from the parents who came to the parole hearing, Maariv reported.

Liraz Natan, a Kindergarten teacher accused of abusing toddlers, arrives for a court hearing at Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court. (credit: FLASH90) Liraz Natan, a Kindergarten teacher accused of abusing toddlers, arrives for a court hearing at Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court. (credit: FLASH90)

"She [Natan] was there when Carmel abused all those children. How can you release her? What message does this send to those who harm children?"

Nicole Daniel

Victims' families are outraged at the possible early release

The families of the victims were furious at the parole board ruling and called on the board to keep her behind bars until the end of her sentence.

"We are hurt and surprised that the state is abandoning our children again," said Nicole Daniel, whose two children were severely abused at the daycare center, according to Maariv.

"My son was chained to a chair on multiple occasions and was seen on video crying, squirming and trying to get free," she said, describing several acts of abuse against her children. 

"She [Natan] was there when Carmel abused all those children. How can you release her? What message does this send to those who harm children?"



