NY family donates synagogue to IDF Search and Rescue Unit

Soldiers and other guests marked the commemoration of the synagogue last month at a ceremony in Ramla.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 04:54
Dr. Edward Wolf, son of Florence and Cyrus Wolf, and Lt.-Col. Shai Abramson (photo credit: COURTESY- FRIENDS OF THE IDF)
Dr. Edward Wolf, son of Florence and Cyrus Wolf, and Lt.-Col. Shai Abramson
(photo credit: COURTESY- FRIENDS OF THE IDF)

New York resident Florence Wolf and her family donated a new synagogue in Ramla to the IDF Homefront Command Search and Rescue Unit, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) announced on Monday.

Wolf made the donation in honor of her late husband Cyrus Wolf, who was a pillar of the Five Towns Jewish community.

Soldiers and other guests marked the commemoration of the synagogue last month at a ceremony in the city, located in central Israel.

Who attended the ceremony?

The commander of the Search and Rescue Brigade, Col. Elad Edri, participated in the ribbon-cutting, and he, as well as FIDF National Chairman Fred Gluckman and Dr. Ed Wolf, delivered remarks at the ceremony.

IDF Chief Cantor Lt.-Col. Shai Abramson recited the Yizkor prayer in honor of Cyrus Wolf and prayed for the safety of Israel and IDF soldiers. Rabbi and Rebbetzin Lipsak, residents of Bal Harbour, Florida, also attended the event.

(From L to R) Laurie Bryk, Dr. Edward Wolf, Florence Wolf, Trudy Stern and Col. Edri at The Florence and Cyrus Wolf Synagogue ribbon-cutting (credit: COURTESY- FRIENDS OF THE IDF)(From L to R) Laurie Bryk, Dr. Edward Wolf, Florence Wolf, Trudy Stern and Col. Edri at The Florence and Cyrus Wolf Synagogue ribbon-cutting (credit: COURTESY- FRIENDS OF THE IDF)

“It is a privilege to partner with such generous and mission-driven philanthropists to provide a synagogue as a community gathering place for the soldiers.”

Fred Gluckman, National Chairman, Friends of the IDF

“We are deeply grateful to the Wolf family for their incredible contribution to the Homefront Command Base,” said Gluckman. “It is a privilege to partner with such generous and mission-driven philanthropists to provide a synagogue as a community gathering place for the soldiers. We echo their intention to provide those who defend the homeland with a place to form a stronger community through reflection and prayer.”

“I’m honored and proud of our parents for their extraordinary leadership and passionate commitment to ensuring a better future for the brave men and women of the Israel Defense Forces,” said Cyrus Wolf's daughter Trudy Stern. “I know I speak for the entire Jewish community in expressing my thanks to FIDF for the incredible work that they do and the opportunities they provide.”



