The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran likely to do small nuke enrichment to 90% to test West - Lapid

Lapid said that at this point the Islamic Republic's strategy is to continue to escalate the threat it poses but in a very incremental way.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 15:29

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 16:03
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Thursday said that in the next half-year or so Iran is likely to do a small amount of enriching uranium to the nuclear weaponized level of 90% to test the West’s will, while not actually moving to develop a nuclear weapon.

At a briefing of Israeli national security reporters, he said that at this point the Islamic Republic’s strategy is to continue to escalate the threat it poses, but in a very incremental way so as to avoid any major blowback.

Lapid also revealed to the group that during Antony Blinken’s recent meeting with him, the US Secretary of State told him that he would not meet with Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have made a number of statements regarding Palestinians, Arabs and other issues which led to a variety of signals from Washington about contact with them, but Lapid’s confirmation from Blinken was more explicit.

Next, Lapid warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would eventually publicly “go after the ‘left’ [meant sarcastically] of the IDF and Shin Bet chiefs.”

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid: Extremists are good at marching and shouting, but they’re not very good at running countries (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid: Extremists are good at marching and shouting, but they’re not very good at running countries (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Further, he said that Netanyahu “will quickly blame [Defense Minister Yoav} Gallant,” for any politically sensitive issue where Netanyahu himself is attacked by Smotrich and Ben Gvir for not being right-wing enough. “He will drop it on Galant...like he has done to all of his defense ministers…and [Shin Bet Chief] Ronen Bar is not a small target.”

“We are in danger because he [Netanyahu] does not want to have a liberal democracy, he wants a different kind,” said Lapid.

Lapid spoke about his time as prime minister

One accomplishment Lapid continued to trumpet from his time as prime minister was the natural gas deal with Lebanon. “For 11 years, it just sat there and it was very complex diplomatically and also in terms of security,” he said.

Moreover, he said the deal, “stopped a third war with Lebanon” and “weakened Hezbollah…and I am still waiting for Netanyahu to cancel it,” he said with a not-so-veiled sense of irony.

Returning to Iran, Lapid reiterated one of his key narratives that “we built a much more prepared apparatus” for having the capability “to make sure if we go to war with Iran we would be ready for all the scenarios and different aspects.”

He was skeptical of any calls to actively try to topple the regime from the outside during the current Iranian domestic protests. Lapid said that it was unclear if even the US could do this, that Israel could at best be a secondary player and that it needed to be careful not to play into the conspiracy theories of the regime which has tried to lie and paint internal dissent as being manipulated by the CIA or the Mossad.

Regarding Gaza, one centerpiece of Lapid’s strategy was and is “economic stability for security,” as well as “differentiating and dividing between the different terror organizations.”

In addition, he said that his government had hit Gaza hard anytime there was even a small attack from Gaza and expressed concern that the Netanyahu government might not succeed in maintaining this.

Part of the stability he said his government provided also came about from the walloping he said the IDF gave in August 2022 when he was prime minister.

Further, he said that his government had increased civil pressure on terror groups.

Asked if he would have ever promoted the artificial island off the Gaza coast scenario which has been promoted by many ex-defense officials, as well as Likud minister Yisrael Katz in 2017, he said “yes.”

Pressed for more details about a timeline, he acknowledged that it would have taken a number of years to negotiate and play out.

Honing in on the West Bank, he said that Netanyahu’s bad relations with the Palestinian Authority and having provocateurs like Smotrich and Ben Gvir could lead to more violence.

At the same time, he acknowledged that his government had no magical solution to reaching a deal with the PA, but said that if he had a future government with coalition partners who were easier to deal with, there could be hope.

Finally, he warned that with Netanyahu’s unpopularity in the West and many controversial policies, the ongoing UN referral to the International Court of Justice against Israel would likely end with new levels of sanctions against Israel in the coming years.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Hezbollah Iran Lebanon Palestinian Authority West Bank Yair Lapid West Bank Israel prime minister Bezalel Smotrich Ben-Gvir Antony Blinken Yair Lapid Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by