Iran likely to do small nuke enrichment to 90% to test West - Lapid

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Thursday said that in the next half-year or so Iran is likely to do a small amount of enriching uranium to the nuclear weaponized level of 90% to test the West’s will, while not actually moving to develop a nuclear weapon.

At a briefing of Israeli national security reporters, he said that at this point the Islamic Republic’s strategy is to continue to escalate the threat it poses, but in a very incremental way so as to avoid any major blowback.

Lapid also revealed to the group that during Antony Blinken’s recent meeting with him, the US Secretary of State told him that he would not meet with Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have made a number of statements regarding Palestinians, Arabs and other issues which led to a variety of signals from Washington about contact with them, but Lapid’s confirmation from Blinken was more explicit.

Next, Lapid warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would eventually publicly “go after the ‘left’ [meant sarcastically] of the IDF and Shin Bet chiefs.”

Further, he said that Netanyahu “will quickly blame [Defense Minister Yoav} Gallant,” for any politically sensitive issue where Netanyahu himself is attacked by Smotrich and Ben Gvir for not being right-wing enough. “He will drop it on Galant...like he has done to all of his defense ministers…and [Shin Bet Chief] Ronen Bar is not a small target.”

“We are in danger because he [Netanyahu] does not want to have a liberal democracy, he wants a different kind,” said Lapid.

Lapid spoke about his time as prime minister

One accomplishment Lapid continued to trumpet from his time as prime minister was the natural gas deal with Lebanon. “For 11 years, it just sat there and it was very complex diplomatically and also in terms of security,” he said.

Moreover, he said the deal, “stopped a third war with Lebanon” and “weakened Hezbollah…and I am still waiting for Netanyahu to cancel it,” he said with a not-so-veiled sense of irony.

Returning to Iran, Lapid reiterated one of his key narratives that “we built a much more prepared apparatus” for having the capability “to make sure if we go to war with Iran we would be ready for all the scenarios and different aspects.”

He was skeptical of any calls to actively try to topple the regime from the outside during the current Iranian domestic protests. Lapid said that it was unclear if even the US could do this, that Israel could at best be a secondary player and that it needed to be careful not to play into the conspiracy theories of the regime which has tried to lie and paint internal dissent as being manipulated by the CIA or the Mossad.

Regarding Gaza, one centerpiece of Lapid’s strategy was and is “economic stability for security,” as well as “differentiating and dividing between the different terror organizations.”

In addition, he said that his government had hit Gaza hard anytime there was even a small attack from Gaza and expressed concern that the Netanyahu government might not succeed in maintaining this.

Part of the stability he said his government provided also came about from the walloping he said the IDF gave in August 2022 when he was prime minister.

Further, he said that his government had increased civil pressure on terror groups.

Asked if he would have ever promoted the artificial island off the Gaza coast scenario which has been promoted by many ex-defense officials, as well as Likud minister Yisrael Katz in 2017, he said “yes.”

Pressed for more details about a timeline, he acknowledged that it would have taken a number of years to negotiate and play out.

Honing in on the West Bank, he said that Netanyahu’s bad relations with the Palestinian Authority and having provocateurs like Smotrich and Ben Gvir could lead to more violence.

At the same time, he acknowledged that his government had no magical solution to reaching a deal with the PA, but said that if he had a future government with coalition partners who were easier to deal with, there could be hope.

Finally, he warned that with Netanyahu’s unpopularity in the West and many controversial policies, the ongoing UN referral to the International Court of Justice against Israel would likely end with new levels of sanctions against Israel in the coming years.