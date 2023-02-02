“Israel needs to better engage, and better make its position clear to its friends and family around the world,” CEO of the Conference of Presidents (COP) William Daroff told The Jerusalem Post during an interview in a staff briefing on Thursday.

Regarding the judicial reforms, Daroff said that “I can test that my research on the issue has made it clear to me that it's a muddled issue; That it's not just black and white. It's not just the take it or leave it an issue.” He said that in his opinion, “I think that there is a middle ground where there could be some reform that is necessary.” He added that “those who say that the whole system must be turned upside down, are ignoring the nuance, as are those who say that the [legal] status quo must stay as the status quo remains are also missing the nuance.”

“The conference has many positions on this issue,” Daroff said of its more than 50 member organizations. “There's not a consensus within the conference on this issue, just as there's not a consensus, in my view, in Israeli society.”

“I think that we'll certainly be discussing these issues more from the vantage point of their impact on American Jewry,” he said and stressed that “I think that it's clear that there needs to be a lot more explaining the dynamic for American ears. It's just that your system is different from ours. And so there's not as much sort of understanding even for those of us who've tried to figure it out. It's not as clear.”

WILLIAM DAROFF, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Most observers from inside and outside of Israel acknowledge the need for some change and reform,” Daroff said. “Maximalist support for either wholesale changes or no changes at all ignores what is clearly a complicated and nuanced issue.” He stressed that “either way, however, Israel needs to better engage, and better make its position clear to its friends and family around the world. The Conference of Presidents serves as an important interlocutor in this conversation, and many others, between the world’s two largest Jewish communities.”

The COP will hear from different perspectives of judicial reform

During the COP visit to Israel, they will hear from different perspectives of the suggested judicial reform.

The COP, an umbrella body for the largest American Jewish organizations, will be holding their annual conference in Israel from February 19th till February 23rd in Jerusalem and according to a press release that they published, speakers will include President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

As published by the Post on Wednesday, all of the mentioned Ministers are members of the Likud party, headed by Netanyahu. The Post learned that none of the other five coalition parties have been invited to speak with the heads of more than 50 Jewish American organizations. Leaders of many American Jewish organizations have confidentially said in the past few months that they won’t meet with members of the RZP, Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties, because of statements made by their members, mainly the chairmen of these parties. The tension involves issues such as religion and state, criticism of the Reform and Conservative movements, attitudes towards LGBTQ and Arab minorities.

Asked by the Post why the COP won’t meet with members of these parties, he wouldn’t agree that this was a principle, but rather that the positions that the members of these parties hold aren’t as relevant to their work.

“We've invited many members of the Knesset to an annual lunch with the Knesset at the Chagall Hall,” Daroff said. “We're also going to be meeting with two committees; the Diaspora, Aliyah and Integration committee as well as the Foreign Affairs committee. During these meetings, there will be a good representation of the mosaic that makes up the Knesset.”

Daroff said a number of times that he believes in having meetings that aren’t published in the media in order to create a real change of opinion. “We are having, and will continue to have private meetings and discussions with everybody; with members of the government, as well as with members of the opposition.”

Regarding Israel-US relations, he added that “I believe that the two governments are in a good place, as the new relationship takes hold.”

Asked why the COP met with Lapid as Finance Minister in 2014 and not with Smotrich in 2023, Daroff said that he wasn’t the CEO of the organization in 2014. “Since I’ve been CEO of the conference, we have not met with a Finance Minister or have them speak to the conference mission.” He added that “we're meeting with fewer podium speakers and more going out and about.”

“Our focus is on the 70% to 80% of issues that the Jewish organizations agree on because I believe that that's a way to cut through the divisiveness and to bring people together,” Daroff concluded.