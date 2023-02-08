The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Adam Schiff says he is ‘very concerned’ about proposals that ‘would make Israel less democratic’

He is concerned about the divisive politics and bigoted policies proposed by the new government

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 00:13
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Jewish Democrat from California who recently announced a run for the Senate, said that he was “very concerned” about proposed Israeli measures that “would make Israel less democratic or potentially place individuals above the law.”

Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last week, Schiff drew a link between former President Donald Trump and legislation advanced by Israel’s recently elected right-wing government, which is headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu was a close ally of Trump during his presidency.

Concerns about the new Israeli government

“I am very concerned about it, about the participation of certain elements in the Israeli government that have expressed bigotry and divisive policies and positions,” Schiff told JTA. “Sadly, our last president gave guidance to would-be autocrats around the world. We see that in Brazil. We see that in the Philippines and elsewhere. It’s sad that the United States should be an example for anti-democratic initiatives around the world but under our own last president, that was the case.”

Schiff is one of a growing number of Democratic lawmakers with pro-Israel records who have sounded alarm over Israel’s government, which has been described as the most right-wing in the country’s history. Schiff, however, stopped short of suggesting that Trump had encouraged Netanyahu to pursue antidemocratic policies.

“I think we will have to evaluate the actions of the new government,” he said, when asked about Trump’s impact on Netanyahu. “Certainly its composition raises a lot of concerns. And at the same time, Israel is a key ally of ours, a very important ally, the only democracy in the region, a country that we have so many shared interests and values with — our people and the people of Israel.”

MEMBERS OF the new government take their seats at the cabinet table in the Knesset plenum following their inauguration, on December 29. For the first time, Israel has a government with a workable majority that is fully Right, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MEMBERS OF the new government take their seats at the cabinet table in the Knesset plenum following their inauguration, on December 29. For the first time, Israel has a government with a workable majority that is fully Right, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Schiff said protecting democracy in the United States is one of the three central issues of his campaign. Schiff is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, whose fitness has been called into question. He played a leading role in Trump’s first impeachment, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, recently removed him from the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff said he’ll also be running on curbing the cost of living in California, and on combating climate change. California Rep. Katie Porter is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

“​​I want to make sure that the American dream is still a reality for Californians and that we address certain structural impediments in the economy in different parts of the state,” he said. “I think we’re still going to be in the fight of our lives to preserve and protect our democracy and our democratic institutions.”



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset United States congress israeli politics democracy
