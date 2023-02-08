IDF Givati Brigade Association hosts Lone Soldiers Day

Over 120 soldiers from 27 countries participated in the Givati Brigade Association's (GBA) Lone Soldiers Day in Metzudat Yoav, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The event included discussions, workshops and activity booths with support services for lone soldiers.

According to GBA, it is part of a broader approach to help soldiers with their social, emotional and financial well-being.

The organization added that its program includes ultra-Orthodox soldiers who have lost connection with their families and need support but do not qualify for lone soldier benefits because they have families in Israel.

The program featured a presentation on GBA's mission and role in providing support to lone soldiers both during and after their service.

The Givati Brigade Association hosts Lone Soldiers Day. (credit: COURTESY OF GIVATI BRIGADE ASSOCIATION)

One-on-one discussions with soldiers

Next, soldiers met individually with representatives from the organization and welfare officers to see what their specific needs are and how the organization can provide assistance.

Potential areas that were discussed included subsidies for living expenses and off-base housing and programs in which civilian volunteers give soldiers emotional support and Shabbat meals.

After the one-on-one discussions, a tour was given that included a memorial to fallen soldiers, followed by closing remarks.

“These soldiers are heroes, they are doing the ultimate act of service by defending Israel’s borders and it is our responsibility to provide supplemental care for them so that they can put their full attention on the important mission they have,” said Itzhak Levit, chair of the Givati Brigade Association. “Our Brigade is a family and this event was all about giving them the tools and support to help in their daily life.”

“The Givati Brigade Association honors the legacy and provides support to the heroic soldiers of the IDF’s storied Givati Brigade,” he added. “Through numerous targeted welfare, educational, and communal initiatives, the association preserves the brigade’s esteemed legacy, honors its fallen heroes and serves as a crucial resource for active members of the Givati Brigade as well as their families.”