New program aims to place ultra-Orthodox youth in elite IDF units

The second cycle of the program, "Achim Lasayeret" has been underway for the past two months with 25 haredi youth from Jerusalem and central Israel taking part.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 16:11
Haredi soldier (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Haredi soldier
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With more and more ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Jews joining the Israeli military, a new program aiming to recruit ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the elite IDF combat units has almost doubled its participants in less than a year.
The program was established around a year ago by Avi Zeira, a non-religious former air force pilot acting today as the Yigal Alon's CEO, and Chanoch Rogozinsky, a religious Orthodox rabbi who had been previously engaged in recruiting ultra-orthodox youth to the IDF.
Beit Yigal Alon, which sits on the Kinneret in northern Israel has several educational programs, including those that focus on building solidarity between Arab and Jewish Israelis and better integrating Israeli Arabs into Israeli society.
Zeira, who has been an educator for many years, said that with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and following the violence that broke out in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls, “we understood that we need to focus on the Israeli part of the cake and not just the Arab. We have to work with the haredim.”
POLITICIANS MODIFIED the Conscription Law by creating annual draft quotas, whose monitoring by the IDF has now been proven flawed (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)POLITICIANS MODIFIED the Conscription Law by creating annual draft quotas, whose monitoring by the IDF has now been proven flawed (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Working with Rozoginsky, Zeira said he was able to make a program for haredi men who are at an age where they are conflicted between joining the IDF or continuing to study at yeshivas.
The first cycle of the program saw 15 participants take part and some have already begun the screening process into elite units such as the commando’s Duvdevan and Egoz forces, or Gadsar Nahal, Sayeret Givati, and the Israeli Navy.
“We want them to integrate into Israeli society, and those who have commanding personalities and a high profile can get into command positions in the military and then Israeli society,” Zeira said told The Jerusalem Post.
During the program, the recruits’ curriculum consists of studying Zionism, democracy, and the history of the country. In addition, they go through a full combat fitness training program that prepares them for their draft into special IDF units.
The aim of the program is not only to recruit them into the Israeli military but to have them reach senior positions in the military and later integrate into Israeli society with significant roles in the hi-tech sector or others.
In August the government approved an outline that would lower the age of ultra-Orthodox exempted from military service to 21 from the current 24 in the hope to spur them to stop studying and enter the workforce.
According to the Israel Democracy Institute, the move would “lead in the short term to the entry of about 5,000 ultra-Orthodox into the labor market and thousands more in the coming years.”
While the haredi population overwhelmingly opposes performing mandated national civil or military service, Rogozinsky told The Jerusalem Post that “in comparison to the past, we see that most families support them” in joining the military.
Rogozinsky, a member of the ultra-Orthodox Gur community, has been working for several years to integrate haredim into Israeli society and recently has been working to get more haredi youth to enlist in the IDF’s Golani and Givati brigades.
“We see haredim joining the army, but not in elite units,” he said. 
According to him, joining these units “will not only provide them with a meaningful service, it will also allow them to get higher ranks and command positions in civil society.” But, he added, “there is no way to do that if there’s no program to help close the gap between them and secular Israelis. Beit Yigal Alon allows them to close that gap.”
Unlike other haredi units in the military like Netzach Yehuda where there are only men, Rogozinsky said that the men understand that they might have to serve where there are women and where it might not be as amenable to a haredi lifestyle.
“If we want to see them in senior positions, they need to be in places where Israeli society is and they can’t always have adjustments. If we want to see haredim in key positions, we understand that they need to completely integrate. This is a voluntary choice, they know where they are going,” he said. 
Despite that, they will be able to continue to study Torah and the program will help them throughout their service should they need anything. 
“They will keep their haredi ways and we will give them what they need,” he said.
With the majority of the participants from central Israel, the current program is taking place in Jerusalem, and not at Beit Yigal Alon. Zeira and Rozoginsky plan to open up future cycles in the country’s North and South.


