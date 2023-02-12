President Herzog honors the memory of Ariel Sharon

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke at a memorial service on Friday for the late former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon on the ninth anniversary of his death, and his wife Lily, on the 23rd anniversary of hers.

"Beyond the leader who overcame systems, beyond the shrewd and determined politician, beyond the leader who knew how to make fateful decisions - stood not only a 'bulldozer,' but a special man," the president said. He added: "Arik was sensitive and emotional, a lover of the land and a farmer with every fiber of his soul; Arik loved being at home the most, here at Havat Shikmim and with you, the family, his great pride."

Ariel Sharon, known also as Arik, was a commander in the Israeli army from the time of its founding in 1948. He entered politics after more than 25 years in the army and became the leader of the Likud in 2000. Before becoming prime minister in 2001, he occupied a variety of ministerial positions in government including Housing, Foreign Affairs and Defense. In 2006, while serving as prime minister, Sharon suffered a stroke which ultimately put him into an eight-year-long coma. He passed away in 2014.

A man of values

"For decades," President Herzog continued, "the citizens of Israel knew that at the most important decision-making juncture of the time, Ariel Sharon would likely be found, once again, each time wearing a different hat - and he would know how to make the right decision, based - above all - on personal example. He was a workman, a first-class go-getter, and above all - a man of values, whose loyalty to...his brother in arms accompanied him until his last day.''

PRIME MINISTER Ariel Sharon in 2006. (credit: FLASH90)

“His [Ariel Sharon] absence is felt by me and by all of us. May the memory of Ariel and Lily Sharon be blessed and enshrined in our hearts forever.” President Isaac Herzog

Herzog concluded his speech, saying: "I wish we, too, would know in these challenging days like Arik [said]: Do not get angry, do not get [overly] excited, do not worry, and perhaps most of all we would know how to protect the thing that is so dear to us, the thing that was so dear to Ariel Sharon, the State of Israel. His absence is felt by me and by all of us. May the memory of Ariel and Lily Sharon be blessed and enshrined in our hearts forever."