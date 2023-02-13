The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
First time ever: Israel passes 10% mark in connecting renewable energy production facilities

The report shows data that is relevant to the economy, like installed power from renewable energies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 20:44
View of the Power Station in Hadera, on Janury 27, 2018. (photo credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90)
View of the Power Station in Hadera, on Janury 27, 2018.
(photo credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90)

A report published by the Electricity Authority said that Israel has passed the 10% mark for the first time in connecting facilities for the production of renewable energies.

The Electricity Authority constantly monitors the electricity sector's compliance with government goals for energy production using renewable resources. In order to incentivize further establishment of these types of growth industries, appropriate regulations are set and adjusted as needed in order to support this goal.

The Electricity Authority published a report on Sunday on the state of renewable energies for 2022. The report shows data that is relevant to the economy like installed power from renewable energies, the amount of energy made from facilities, and more.

The data showed that in 2022 the production facilities that had an average of 96 megawatts were connected in many different technologies every month which increased it about 23% as opposed to production facilities in 2021 when they were at 78 megawatts every month and had an increase in 2020 with 43 megawatts per month.

The capacity of renewable energy facilities that were installed at the end of 2022 rose to 4,765 megawatts, which brought the annual production capacity to 11.8% as opposed to the year prior's which was at 9.4% in 2021.

‘A CHALLENGE requiring the use of innovative advanced technologies is extreme changes in the character of electricity consumption during the day.’ (credit: REUTERS)‘A CHALLENGE requiring the use of innovative advanced technologies is extreme changes in the character of electricity consumption during the day.’ (credit: REUTERS)

"The significant increase in the rate of connection of renewable energy facilities was made possible by the Authority's competitive and beneficial arrangements for these facilities, with an effort by the Nega Company and the Electricity Company to connect as many facilities as possible," Amir Shavit, Chairman of the Electricity Authority said. "These days, the Authority is promoting another arrangement whose purpose is to allow the increase of renewable energy production facilities under the existing connection sizes by adding storage."



