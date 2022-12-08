The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Electricity rates are about to spike by 12%

A complete freeze on an electricity rate increase adds NIS 2 billion to the annual budget.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 16:15
Israel Electric Corporation (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Electric Corporation
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Electricity rates went up in April by 8.6%, although according to estimates they were supposed to increase by 15-20%. Following intervention by the energy and finance ministers, it was then decided to spread part of the increase to the beginning of 2023 and 2024 so that consumers wouldn’t feel a massive blow to their finances all at once.

The one who suffers from this is the Electric Company, which must absorb financing the cost of the postponement. Yet as mentioned, the time to raise rates has now arrived, and the government has to decide if rates will go up or if this decision should be postponed. 

It’s expected that prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu will decide.

Freezing tax rates

Netanyahu pledged right after the elections to freeze electricity, water and property tax rates but it’s not clear if he can fulfill this promise. A complete freeze on an electricity rate increase adds NIS 2 billion to the annual budget.

Electric poles (illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)Electric poles (illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)
The cost of financing and extending the debt may once again fall on the Electric Company, which is a public company, or the cost may be financed from the state budget. A similar dilemma exists regarding fuel prices, where the excise tax is subsidized at a rate of one shekel per liter.


Tags Israel government Money electricity
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by