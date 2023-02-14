Since 2015, the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) has presented honorary degrees to prominent figures in academia, industry and culture for people who have made a mark on Israeli society. These degrees have been awarded to some of Israel’s leading luminaries, including former Prime Minister and President of the State of Israel, the late Shimon Peres, in 2016; Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, former chief rabbi of the State of Israel, in 2017; Dorit Beinisch, former President of the Supreme Court of Israel, and the first female President of the Supreme Court, in 2015; Adina Bar-Shalom, educator and social activist, who founded the first college for Haredi students in Jerusalem, in 2018; and Uzia Galili, founder of Elron Electronic Industries, the first high-tech multinational holding company based in Israel, in 2019.

Holon Institute of Technology awards honorary degrees to individuals whose accomplishments reflect its vision and core values. First and foremost among these values is academic excellence, alongside the accessibility of higher education to all sectors of Israeli society. The Institute also strives to fulfill its role as the “Academy of Industry,” and to develop and maintain extensive links with Israeli industry. Each year, HIT’s outstanding graduates in technology, engineering and other high-tech disciplines rapidly integrate into the job market, and help advance Israel’s economy and society.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, HIT resumed its tradition of bestowing honorary degrees with a gala ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa. Hundreds of guests were in attendance to pay tribute to five outstanding individuals for their contributions in advancing academia, society and industry.

Recipients of honorary degrees together with HIT President, Professor Eduard Yakubov (Credit: OFER AMRAM)

By hosting the awards ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, HIT gave expression to its worldview and mission, reflecting the vision of the late President Shimon Peres regarding the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship and technology in the development of the State of Israel.

HIT bestowed its highest honors upon Prof. David Harel, President of the Israel National Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov, Mr. Meir Spiegler, CEO of the Israel Electric Company, and outgoing CEO of the National Insurance Institute, Ms. Naomi Stuchiner, Founder and President of Beit Issie Shapiro and Mr. Ziv Aviram, co-founder of the Israeli high-tech giant Mobileye.

Prof. David Harel, President of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, received an honorary degree from HIT for his leadership in mathematics and computer science and the promotion of higher education and scientific research in the State of Israel. Addressing the audience on behalf of the five recipients, he said that a unique combination of education, science and innovation has always been the ideological compass of the Holon Institute of Technology and added that HIT graduates in science, engineering and technology are shaping the lives of society today.

Next, Professor Ronni Gamzu was presented with an honorary degree for his activities and achievements in the field of public medicine and the advancement of digital medicine. For Gamzu, who grew up in Holon, receiving a degree from HIT brought a sense of closure. “The recognition of the community is more important than any degree,” he said, praising HIT as an institution with deep social significance. “Institutions such as HIT can push the next generation ahead.”

Meir Spiegler, CEO of the Israel Electric Corporation, and former head of the National Insurance Institute, dedicated his award to all of Israel’s National Insurance employees: “Thanks to them, we have done everything necessary for the benefit of all the residents of Israel in general and specifically during the Corona crisis. It is very moving to receive recognition for what we are doing.”

Ms. Naomi Stuchiner, Founder and President of Beit Issie Shapiro, which provides equal opportunities for people with disabilities, said that the honorary degree belongs not just to her, but to the entire team at Beit Issie Shapiro. “I am thrilled that students at HIT learn about the issue of disability during their studies so that they leave with tools to change the world.”

Stuchiner was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Roni Aharon, who has been part of the Beit Issie Shapiro family since she was one year old. Roni’s mother, Betty and Guy Geva, a graduate of the Faculty of Design’s Department of Industrial Design, joined her on stage to help pay a well-deserved tribute to Ms. Stuchiner. Guy designed a unique Purim costume for wheel-chair-bound Roni last year as part of a joint project between HIT and Beit Issie Shapiro. The on-stage presentation was truly moving, and there was not a dry eye in the house.

Ziv Aviram, who received the award for his innovative activities in the world of high-tech, founded Mobileye together with Amnon Shashua in 1999 and took the company public in 2014. In 2017, Mobileye was sold to Intel for a record sum. Aviram is also co-CEO of OrCam, which makes portable artificial vision devices for the visually impaired. In his acceptance remarks, Aviram discussed the climate crisis as the most significant challenge today. “My dream,” he said, “is that Israel will become a center for promoting technologies to solve the climate crisis.”

Pinchas (Pini) Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HIT, paid tribute to the honorees and said, “I am proud of the five degree recipients who, more than anything, fulfill the words of Winston Churchill who said, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’”

Prof. Adir Pridor, Chairman of the Executive Committee added, “The recipients of the honorary degrees have contributed to Israeli society through the enormous enterprises they have built. Their contribution to science and humanity is immeasurable.”

Moti Sasson, Mayor of Holon noted, “We in the city of Holon work in close collaboration with HIT, and we are confident that it will receive the status it deserves in the higher education system in Israel and become a university. I am delighted that these five recipients were honored, and I congratulate them. These are individuals who have made huge contributions to academia, societ

Professor Eduard Yakubov, President of HIT, summed up the evening: “When we began awarding honorary degrees, we gave great thought as to how to best assess the worthiness of the candidates. Ultimately, we concluded that first and foremost, an honoree of HIT would have to be an individual who, through their boundless achievements, brought great honor to the State and People of Israel. I would like to thank this year’s outstanding recipients, whose unique personas and impressive deeds embody the true spirit of these awards. It is an honor for us to honor you.”