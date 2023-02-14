The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UK, France, Germany, Italy and US jointly condemn Israeli settlements

The foreign ministers affirmed their support of a two-state solution and said they would "closely monitor developments on the ground."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:32

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:34
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Five majority Israeli allies — the United States, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom — issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Israeli settlement activity.

They said they were “deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units” as well as by the security cabinet’s authorization of nine settlements.

Those new Israeli communities in Area C of the West Bank would be based on 10 existing outposts.

What did the five countries say?

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution.”

US, UK, Italy, Germany, France

"We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties," they stated. 

“We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties,” they stated.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL) US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)

“Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity,” they said.

The foreign ministers affirmed their support of a two-state solution and said they would “closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said that the Biden administration was working together with Israel’s allies to jointly express their collective displeasure over settlement activity.



