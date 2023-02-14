UK, France, Germany, Italy and US jointly condemn Israeli settlements

Five majority Israeli allies — the United States, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom — issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Israeli settlement activity.

They said they were “deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units” as well as by the security cabinet’s authorization of nine settlements.

Those new Israeli communities in Area C of the West Bank would be based on 10 existing outposts.

What did the five countries say?

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution,” the countries said in a statement issued at the foreign ministerial level.

“We continue to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties,” they stated.

“Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live in peace, with equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity,” they said.

The foreign ministers affirmed their support of a two-state solution and said they would “closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday said that the Biden administration was working together with Israel’s allies to jointly express their collective displeasure over settlement activity.