'Israel stands by Turkey,' Cohen says in one-day visit

Israel will continue to assist Turkey in its rescue efforts to and to help provide humanitarian assistance, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen pledged Tuesday as he made a one-day trip to that earthquake-devastated country.

“İsrail Türkiye'nin yanında! (Israel stands by Turkey!),” he said.

Cohen met with both the country’s President Recap Tayyip Erdogan and the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"I expressed my condolences to my friend Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu on behalf of the Government and people of Israel following the grave tragedy that has befallen the country.

“I assured him that Israel would continue to assist Turkey in the rescue efforts and provide humanitarian aid as needed,” he said.

How has Israel helped Turkey after the earthquake?

Israel has provided Turkey with 60 tons of humanitarian assistance through its MASHAV program, including winter clothing, medical supplies and equipment, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Its search and rescue teams helped pull 19 people out of the rubble and its medical team set up a field hospital which so far has treated 400 earthquake survivors. The field hospital is operated by IDF officials, the Home Front Command and the Defense and Health ministries.

Jerusalem and Ankara have recently restored full diplomatic ties and Israel’s assistance to Turkey has helped strengthened that renewed bond.