Border Police, Civil Administration demolish settler-owned olive grove in West Bank

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that the demolition be frozen immediately.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 09:05

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 09:06
Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023. (photo credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH)
Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023.
(photo credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH)

An olive grove operated by Israeli settlers located near the settlement of Shilo in the West Bank was uprooted by The Civil Administration and Israel Border Police on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of police officers and demolition vehicles arrived at the site, which contains thousands of olive trees, as hundreds of settlers, yeshiva students and tied themselves to trees and tried to prevent the demolition.

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech arrived at the scene in an attempt to prevent the demolition and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that the demolition be frozen immediately.

The case concerning the grove began in 2007, when Chen Ben Eliyahu and the Eretz Zeit Shemen Muvchar company began working on the land. About a year later, Palestinians who own land in the area claimed that Ben Eliyahu and the company were infringing on their property.

The Civil Administration requested that Ben Eliyahu and the company provide documents proving they had the rights to the property they were using. After studying the claims of both sides, the administration issued the evacuation order.

Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023. (credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH) Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023. (credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH)

Settlers decry government action

"A full-steam-ahead right-wing government does not destroy thousands of trees that were planted properly just for the sake of destroying," said the Ben Eliyahu family on Wednesday. "This act is immoral and illegal, and the most painful thing is that our Arab enemies see it, and receive a greater push to continue terror against Jews."

Son Har-Melech attacked the decision to uproot the olive grove, saying "This is a shameful, anti-Zionist and anti-moral destruction that is being carried out following a High Court ruling based on a "disruptive use order" - a draconian order that is applied only against Jews."

Video from the scene showed the MK surrounded by Border Police officers. When the person filming complained that they were infringing on her parliamentary immunity, they responded that the MK was at risk.



