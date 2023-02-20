The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tinder swindler 2? Man with many IDs stole from girlfriends he lived with

The conman has 28 similar investigations going back a decade.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 13:25
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Online dating can be difficult, and it may seem too good to be true when you meet a nice guy who a paramedic, undercover officer or is in the security field -- especially when he claims to be all these things at once.

That hot date may be trying to sweep you off your feet so he can better reach your wallet, as seen in the case of one man that had his prison sentence increased from two to three years on Sunday, according to the Attorney-General's office.

No doubt some women wished they had swiped left on Rotem Mizrahi, who was known by some of his romantic partners as Rotem Gertler or Rotem Katzir.

Mizrahi met his victims on dating apps, and while some in the dating world are less than forthcoming about personal details, "Among other things, Mizrahi used to lie about his name, past, occupation, place of residence," said the A-G's office.

The courting con man's profession changed almost as much as his place of residence. Sometimes he owned apartments and lived in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO) The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Soon, he lived in several other places -- his victims homes. The A-G said that Mizrahi maintained multiple romantic relationships while living with the victims, during which he stole money or belongings from them. The victims also accussed Mizrahi of receiving gifts from them under fraudulent circumstances.

Sentencing

Tel Aviv District Attorney officer's Uri Goldstein explained that the past that Mizrahi had lied about was full of similar incidents.

From 2009-2021, "for over a decade he committed fraudulent offenses similar to those in our case, in 28 different investigation files," Goldstein said has he appealed Mizrahi's original 2 year sentence.

Mizrahi had served three periods of imprisonment totaling up to 6.5 years during that decade, in two occasions committing further romance frauds only months of getting out of prison.

The Tel Aviv District court agreed to increase his sentence by a year in light of Mizrahi's devious dating history. He was also fined NIS 5,000 and NIS 50,000 to his victims.



Tags dating in israel dating in tel aviv israel dating online dating
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by