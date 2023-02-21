The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Edelsein, Elkin meet Zelensky, say Israel must give Ukraine defensive arms

Both Yuli Edelstein and Ze'ev Elkin are originally from Ukraine.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 13:22
MKs Yuli Edelstein and Ze'ev Elkin visit Ukraine. (photo credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)
MKs Yuli Edelstein and Ze'ev Elkin visit Ukraine.
(photo credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)

Top Israeli politicians met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on Israel to give Kyiv an anti-drone and anti-missile system.

“Israel has provided and will continue to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but, in our opinion, it is not enough,” Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and MK Ze’ev Elkin (National Unity) said in a joint statement after the meeting.

In their statement, they repeated the words they had said to Zelensky when spoke with him on Tuesday.

“Israel needs to significantly increase its support for Ukraine, Israel can and should do much more than it has done so far,” they said.

“We must stop being afraid, and take an active unequivocal position in accordance with the basic moral values, as expected from any western country.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

“We must assist Ukraine in all areas where Israeli technologies, including its military ones, can help protect the civilian population, its freedom and independence.

"There are moments in world history when you cannot sit at once on two chairs,” they said.

The two men, both originally from Ukraine, now lead the Ukrainian parliamentary friendship group in the Knesset. Edelstein is a former Knesset speaker and Elkin, a former minister, has often acted as an interpreter for Israeli Prime Ministers when they spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This included when former prime minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow last March to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to mediate an end to the war. 

Both men have in the past been supportive of Israel maintaining close ties with Russia, but now they have become bi-partisan advocates of the necessity of standing with Ukraine, even at the risk of damaging ties with Moscow.

Eli Cohen visited Zelensky last week

Their visit followed the trip by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Ukraine last week in which he also met with Zelensky, but did not pledge to provide any defensive arms. Ukraine has specifically looked to Israel for help with anti-drone and antimissile. 

Zelensky publicly called out Israel during his address last week to the Munich Security Conference and asked that it provide Ukraine with its advanced David Sling system, which is jointly developed between the Israeli company Rafael and the US one Raytheon.

Edelstein and Elkin said they hoped that Cohen’s visit was just the first step in the process of expanding Israeli assistance to Ukraine.

“As parliamentarians, we will do everything in our power to significantly increase Israeli support to Ukraine in all areas,” they said.



