Otzma Yehudit MK: Settler violence narrative is 'false,' 'despicable'

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son-Har Melech has decried information surrounding the Huwara rampage, during which a Palestinian man was killed and homes and cars set ablaze by Jewish extremists, as "a false and despicable campaign" created to divert attention away from terror attacks against Jews.

In a statement put out by the MK on Tuesday morning via Twitter, she wrote that "the 'settler violence' campaign, that has been underway with full force, aims to remove the responsibility of the security forces for the unbearable situation, and divert the discourse from the severe attacks we have experienced."

This is a "false and despicable campaign, one which confuses brothers for enemies, and turns victims into attackers," she continued. "The murder of three holy Jews was pushed aside in favor of dealing with the reactions of civilians who felt abandoned."

The reason for this diversion campaign, Son-Har Melech continued, is to ensure that the country continues to implement "the policy of containment that led to the intensification of terrorism."

"It is easy to fall into this trap," she concluded. "As elected officials, we must not get confused, [we must] distinguish the main issue in order to treat it, and have all the required strength for the real task - eradicating terrorism from the root."

View of cars burned by Jewish settlers during riots last night in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The aforementioned "brothers" Son-Har Melech mentioned were Jewish extremists who, in response to a terror attack that killed Israeli brothers Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, invaded Huwara and began attacking Palestinians.

Despite illegally setting cars and homes aflame in the city, the six that were reportedly arrested overnight were all released. This supposed retaliation has caused mass alarm nationally and internationally.

Itamar's toils

Earlier on Tuesday, Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to a tweet by opposition leader Yair Lapid in which he called for the removal of Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel from the National Security Committee due to his inflammatory comments about Huwara.

"A day has passed since MK Fogel openly encouraged terrorism, and announced that he supports burning a village with all its residents and he is still the chairman of the National Security Committee," Lapid wrote. "If he is not removed immediately from the committee, it is a disgraceful stain and a black flag flying over the head of the government."

Indeed, Fogel had tweeted the day before that "Huwara is closed and burnt" and "that is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence." He proceeded to encourage the attackers, calling them the "strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield."

He added, "After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act."

Responding to Lapid's reaction, Ben-Gvir said that, while he would not compare "the righteous Fogel with Ram Ben Barak," he would not take Lapid's comments seriously until Ben Barak was fired due to the comparison he made last week between the Israeli government and the Nazi party.

Retorting, Lapid replied that "the blood of 14 murdered people is screaming out and the minister of 'TikTok and pita' is busy as usual, whining and trying to blame others. Start working and stop whining."

1/2 יממה עברה מאז ח״כ פוגל עודד בגלוי טרור, והודיע שהוא תומך בשריפת כפר על כל תושביו, והוא עדיין יו״ר הוועדה לבטחון לאומי. אם הוא לא יודח מיידית מן הוועדה זהו כתם מחפיר ודגל שחור המתנוסס מעל ראשה של הממשלה. >> — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, in an interview with Ynet on Tuesday afternoon, National Missions Minister Orit Struck refused to discuss the allegations that IDF soldiers had fired at settlers after they attempted to run over the soldiers in Huwara.

"I am not ready to confirm, in any way, that what the IDF spokesperson said happened actually occurred, because we have already been in a bad place with them, and especially with this spokesperson," she said.

She did, however, condemn the settler violence more directly than some of her political partners, telling "the settlers with boiling blood" that it is not up to them to take matters into their own hands.

"It is up to us as a government," she said. "We need to act in a stately and orderly manner."