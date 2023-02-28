The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Are Israel's state defense companies lacking in diversity? -comptroller's report

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman encouraged the defense companies to improve the integration of minority populations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 16:00
The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

State defense companies Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elta systems lack diversity and minority representation in their employee base and boards, according to the State Comptroller's Report.

Rafael fared worse in the diversity metric than IAI, having less minority groups in its ranks.

While there was no required rate of employment for Druze and Ethiopian Jews among state defense companies, the comptroller still saw the proportions as low. No goals were set to encourage promotion and representation of Ethiopian Jews and Druze, however, Rafael and IAI did seek to recruit from these populations.

How did Israeli state defense firms employ from different diverse sectors?

A total of 2.3% of IAI employees were of Ethiopian descent, and 0.58 in Rafael. There was also a lack of Ethiopian board members. While Druze make up 1.6% of Israel's population, only 0.16% of IAI's employees were Druze, and 0.15% in Rafael. However, the report did find IAI and Elta to have adequate Druze representation on their boards.

All three companies were also said to have adequate representation of women on their boards, who made up 15.3% of IAI and 22.6% of Rafael's senior management roles. This was up by 3.3% and 2% respectively from 2018-2021. Until 2022 there were no company goals for promoting women to senior positions. However, the comptroller took issue with the existence of salary disparities between men and women, which it said were due to more men being in higher ranks. The report didn't factor in other elements into the disparity.

The ''Icebreaker'' missile. (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS) The ''Icebreaker'' missile. (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

While women were represented on the boards, this was not the case for Haredi Jews and disabled citizens. Despite being 8% of the working-age population, Haredi Jews only made up 2.6% of IAI's employee base, and 0.9% of Rafael. Employment of disabled people in IAI and Rafael, 2.3% and 0.58 is lower than the required 3%.

While disabled people had set quotas for state companies, the comptroller noted the lack of legislation and requirements for the number of Arab, Circassian, Druze and Ethiopian employees.

"Diverse employment of employees from different populations has many advantages, such as improving creativity and innovation," claimed the report. "Diverse populations include members of both sexes; people with disabilities; members of the Arab, Circassian and Druze population; Ethiopians; members of the ultra-orthodox population; and new immigrants."

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman encouraged the defense companies to improve the integration of minority populations.



Tags state comptroller iai Comptroller Report ELTA Systems Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Matanyahu Englman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by