State defense companies Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elta systems lack diversity and minority representation in their employee base and boards, according to the State Comptroller's Report.

Rafael fared worse in the diversity metric than IAI, having less minority groups in its ranks.

While there was no required rate of employment for Druze and Ethiopian Jews among state defense companies, the comptroller still saw the proportions as low. No goals were set to encourage promotion and representation of Ethiopian Jews and Druze, however, Rafael and IAI did seek to recruit from these populations.

How did Israeli state defense firms employ from different diverse sectors?

A total of 2.3% of IAI employees were of Ethiopian descent, and 0.58 in Rafael. There was also a lack of Ethiopian board members. While Druze make up 1.6% of Israel's population, only 0.16% of IAI's employees were Druze, and 0.15% in Rafael. However, the report did find IAI and Elta to have adequate Druze representation on their boards.

All three companies were also said to have adequate representation of women on their boards, who made up 15.3% of IAI and 22.6% of Rafael's senior management roles. This was up by 3.3% and 2% respectively from 2018-2021. Until 2022 there were no company goals for promoting women to senior positions. However, the comptroller took issue with the existence of salary disparities between men and women, which it said were due to more men being in higher ranks. The report didn't factor in other elements into the disparity.

The ''Icebreaker'' missile. (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

While women were represented on the boards, this was not the case for Haredi Jews and disabled citizens. Despite being 8% of the working-age population, Haredi Jews only made up 2.6% of IAI's employee base, and 0.9% of Rafael. Employment of disabled people in IAI and Rafael, 2.3% and 0.58 is lower than the required 3%.

While disabled people had set quotas for state companies, the comptroller noted the lack of legislation and requirements for the number of Arab, Circassian, Druze and Ethiopian employees.

"Diverse employment of employees from different populations has many advantages, such as improving creativity and innovation," claimed the report. "Diverse populations include members of both sexes; people with disabilities; members of the Arab, Circassian and Druze population; Ethiopians; members of the ultra-orthodox population; and new immigrants."

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman encouraged the defense companies to improve the integration of minority populations.