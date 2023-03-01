The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
A-G to investigate MK Zvika Fogel for Huwara incitement

Fogel had made statements on multiple radio stations on Monday that have been alleged to be supportive of the Sunday riots.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 12:18

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 12:19
NEW MK Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit arrives for the opening session of the Knesset, in November (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
NEW MK Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit arrives for the opening session of the Knesset, in November
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

An investigation into Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel for incitement to violence in connection to the Huwara settler riots was opened by the Attorney-General's office on Wednesday.

In response to the investigation, Fogel said that he had never aided illegal actions, and reiterated that he wanted the village closed by the IDF as deterrence, otherwise civilians would act.

"I don't think about it, I don't want to deal with it at all," said Fogel. "My tweets and words are available."

Fogel's statements alleged to support riots

Fogel had made statements on multiple radio stations on Monday that have been alleged to be supportive of the Sunday riots, which were conducted in response to the murder of Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv the same day in a terrorist attack.

Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence," Fogel said on Radio Galey Israel. "The act that the residents of Judea and Samaria carried out yesterday is the strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield. After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act."



