The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Druze Israelis arrested over alleged revenge kidnap of three Palestinians

Ferro was critically injured in a car crash and was stable on a ventilator when he was taken from the hospital in Jenin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 13:13

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 13:30
The compound in Yarka from which three Palestinians were abducted in November, 2022. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The compound in Yarka from which three Palestinians were abducted in November, 2022.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Five residents of the northern Israeli-Druze village of Yarka were recently arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of having kidnapped three Palestinians at gunpoint after 17-year-old Druze teen Tiran Ferro was kidnapped from a hospital by Palestinians in November 2022.

Ferro was critically injured in a car crash and was stable on a ventilator when he was taken from the hospital in Jenin. Being disconnected from life support ultimately killed him.

According to the Shin Bet Spokesperson, the five suspects kidnapped the three Palestinian workers from Jenin at gunpoint from the compound where they were temporarily housed in Yarka on November 24, 2022.

They then took the Palestinians to an isolated location and forced them to call their family members to inform them of the kidnapping. They attacked and severely injured them before releasing them alive. 

The Shin Bet confirmed the suspects' motives

The compound in Yarka from which three Palestinians were abducted in November, 2022. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The compound in Yarka from which three Palestinians were abducted in November, 2022. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet's investigation also revealed that the suspects planned the kidnapping after seeing posts on social media about the abduction of Ferro, equipping themselves with weapons and face masks. They then went out looking for potential victims. 

The arrest was extended until Thursday, at which point the Haifa prosecutor's office filed indictments in the district court against all five suspects. 

Druze spiritual leader condemns incident

"I denounce any sort of violence," Tarif said when the abduction of Palestinian workers happened in November. "There is no justification or legitimacy to any illegal action against another person or their belongings. This isn't the way or spirit of the IDF soldiers at all and specifically Druze soldiers."

He added that "before any judgments are made on any soldier, we must wait for the conclusion of the investigation, and I trust the investigative people and the commanders in the IDF."



Tags IDF Jenin Shin Bet crime Druze kidnapping
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by