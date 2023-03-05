Ex-US amb. to Israel David Friedman to chair Ariel University Foundation

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman is set to serve as the next chairman of the Ariel University Foundation in the US.

Friedman, who served as US ambassador under the Trump administration and helped oversee the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords, welcomed the announcement in a statement.

"Ariel University's unique position as a provider of higher education and medical services to all residents of the region makes it singular in its ability to influence the region for the benefit of all," the former ambassador said.

"Ariel University's unique position as a provider of higher education and medical services to all residents of the region makes it singular in its ability to influence the region for the benefit of all." David Friedman

Ariel University Foundation's new vice chair: Heading Israel's only university particle accelerator

In addition to Friedman serving as chairman, the position of vice chairman will go to Arnold Schlesinger.

Schlesinger supports Ariel University's Schlesinger Family Particle Accelerator Center, which serves as the only university particle accelerator center in Israel.

Ariel University in the West Bank (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"The Ariel University Foundation's new leadership, with their vast experience, energy and strategic thinking will contribute greatly to the continued success and development of Ariel University," Ariel University senior vice president Bobby Brown said.

"It has become renowned for its innovative research and educational excellence for the benefit of its 17,000 students who represent the mosaic of Israeli society."