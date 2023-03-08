The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's coalition denies speeding up judicial reform legislation

Pressure for negotiations intensified as initiatives for negotiation were announced earlier in the week, including by President Isaac Herzog.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 13:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin during a discussion and a vote in the Knesset plenum on March 6, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin during a discussion and a vote in the Knesset plenum on March 6, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition leaders denied or are unfamiliar with the proposal that the pace of the judicial reform legislative process would be increased in the coming week, as reported on Wednesday by Israeli media.

"We're not increasing the pace of legislation beyond the pace that has been until now," said a spokesperson for Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin's office said that it was unfamiliar with such reports.

KAN Reshet B claimed on Wednesday that in the coming week, the pace of legislation would increase with the judicial review and override clause bill getting its first reading in the Knesset at the same time that the judge selection committee bill was prepared for second reading in a "series of marathon debates."

KAN's report comes as pressure for negotiations intensifies. Several initiatives for negotiation were announced earlier in the week, including by President Isaac Herzog.

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav-Miara delivers an address in Haifa, last month. Despite the president’s request, the attorney-general has so far refused to release the prime minister from a complete prohibition of playing an active role in dealing with legal overhaul. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90) ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav-Miara delivers an address in Haifa, last month. Despite the president’s request, the attorney-general has so far refused to release the prime minister from a complete prohibition of playing an active role in dealing with legal overhaul. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Could A-G declare Netanyahu's associates able to engage with reform?

One element that could allow for further development of the reforms comes from Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara saying on Wednesday that associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to engage with the judicial reform. Baharav-Miara has said that Netanyahu is unable to involve himself in the reform due to a conflict of interest agreement developed by her predecessor.

Netanyahu, who is subject to three ongoing corruption trials, is unable to engage in appointments of law and judicial officials, which is a subject of the judicial reform.



