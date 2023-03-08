'Absolute power corrupts': Kohelet economist criticizes judicial reform

The current judicial reform plan would give a ruling coalition unlimited power, remove separations between branches and create conditions that could degrade democratic institutions in Israel, senior Kohelet forum fellow and head of its economic forum Dr. Michael Sarel warned in an essay published on Wednesday.

"The proposed reform will create a situation in which there will be no separation between the authorities, by subjecting the judicial system to the will of the coalition," Sarel wrote, in his personal opinion.

With an automatic majority over the judge selection committee and other measures, the coalition would control the executive, legislative and judicial branches, warned Sarel.

The economist said that while it might be desirable to enact the reform's proposal to make legal advisors' positions non-binding and allow for the furthering of any policy, such a thing is only reasonable in liberal democratic frameworks if checked by a powerful independent court that can be appealed on these policies if they violate rights.

The coalition would be able to pass Basic Laws and regular legislation as it wishes without recourse thanks to restrictions on judicial review and an override clause.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai tours the location where Tel Aviv protests are set to kick off against the judicial reform. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"The proposed reform gives almost unlimited power to the coalition," wrote Sarel "The reform currently being promoted raises my fear that any coalition, in the present or in the future, will significantly erode the principles of representative democracy."

Sarel explained that "Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely" and with absolute power, a ruling coalition would be tempted to use this power to ensure that the coalition would retain it. There could be a temptation to fix elections or limit dissent to this end.

"Separation of powers is one of the most important, influential and successful ideas in human history," wrote Sarel. "Separation of powers is based on a political-legal relationship between the branches of government, characterized by checks and balances that prevent abuse of power by one branch of government."

While the proposed reform did not adequately address the issues in the Israeli legal system, Sarel said that the reform's supporters correctly identified the problems plaguing it, including placing the "main blame for these flaws in the judicial activism that has developed in Israel in recent decades."

Sarel explained that judges and Bar Association representatives on the selection committee formed an automatic bloc due to self-interest.

The High Court had expanded its powers with little restriction on standing, allowing it to intervene in any issue. This included administrative decisions, which with it had been increasingly interfering. The court had been engaging in judicial review using a de facto constitution that it had cobbled together from Basic Laws during the 1990s constitutional revolution. The Attorney-General's powers were also criticized, as they were not acting as an adviser but a boss who dictated legally-binding policy.

Sarel said that he was certain that the Kohelet Forum, which has been at the forefront of advocacy for judicial reform, would work both to improve Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan and find a balance of power that would fix the current problems in the system.

How did Kohelet respond to Sarel's comments?

Kohelet responded to Sarel's comments by saying that it is home to diverse personal opinions and supported discourse and efforts to form a broad agreement with the reform's essential principles intact. What united Kohelet's fellows was the pursuit of a strong state of Israel with individual freedom, representative democracy, and economic prosperity.

"The Kohelet Forum has had a clear position since its establishment in relation to the need to balance judicial activism and anchor the supremacy of the Knesset in order to secure the political rights of the citizens of Israel," said Kohelet. "The proposed reform will strengthen Israeli democracy and curb a worrying trend of the erosion of citizens' ability to influence their destiny without harming the liberal character of the state."

The Economists Forum welcomed Sarel's comments, saying he joined hundreds of economists who have warned about unprecedented damage to the economy.

"Dr. Sarel's warnings indicate that the economists' warnings are not political, but pure professional warnings, and ignoring them could degrade the Israeli market into the abyss," said the Economist Forum.

Sarel had said in his essay that economic considerations were second to the impact on the government system. With a good or bad reform, the economy would correspondingly benefit or fail.