Women involved in just one-tenth of fatal road accidents - CBS

Ahead of International Women’s Day, The Or Yarok Association for Safer Driving in Israel released a snapshot of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) showing that women are involved in just 11% of fatal road accidents.

According to the CBS data, nearly 20,000 male and female drivers were involved in traffic accidents in 2021, while women were involved in only about 5,000 accidents (25% of all accidents). Further, data shows that as the severity of the accident is more fatal, the involvement of female drivers decreases, with women constituting just 11% of victims in fatal road accidents.

Women were also less likely to be involved in accidents involving pedestrians and constituted just 27% of drivers that have been in minor road accidents.

‘Women are integrating with great success’

Traffic on the Ayalon Highway outside Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The data analyzed in Israel is similar to that in other parts of the world, which signifies a growing trend in which women are more careful drivers and tend to observe traffic laws more so than their male counterparts.

"Women also use cell phones less while driving and fewer women also drive drunk than men," said Or Yarok CEO Yaniv Ya'akov.

"Women are integrating with great success into roles that were previously reserved for men, such as female pilots, female fighters, and female drivers,” continued Ya’akov. “That's why the Ministry of Transportation (has) encouraged more and more women to engage in the profession of driving… we will be able to lead to reducing the great lack of drivers in public transportation and in the process, also reduce traffic accidents,” Ya’akov concluded.