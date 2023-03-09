The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Women involved in just one-tenth of fatal road accidents - CBS

Israeli data shows that women constitute just 11% of victims in fatal road accidents.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 05:34
According to the recently-published Central Bureau of Statistics Social Survey for 2019, among Jewish residents of Israel ages 20 and older, about half (49%) think there is sufficient parking in the area where they live (photo credit: FLASH90)
According to the recently-published Central Bureau of Statistics Social Survey for 2019, among Jewish residents of Israel ages 20 and older, about half (49%) think there is sufficient parking in the area where they live
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Ahead of International Women’s Day, The Or Yarok Association for Safer Driving in Israel released a snapshot of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) showing that women are involved in just 11% of fatal road accidents.

According to the CBS data, nearly 20,000 male and female drivers were involved in traffic accidents in 2021, while women were involved in only about 5,000 accidents (25% of all accidents). Further, data shows that as the severity of the accident is more fatal, the involvement of female drivers decreases, with women constituting just 11% of victims in fatal road accidents.

Women were also less likely to be involved in accidents involving pedestrians and constituted just 27% of drivers that have been in minor road accidents.

‘Women are integrating with great success’

Traffic on the Ayalon Highway outside Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Traffic on the Ayalon Highway outside Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The data analyzed in Israel is similar to that in other parts of the world, which signifies a growing trend in which women are more careful drivers and tend to observe traffic laws more so than their male counterparts.

"Women also use cell phones less while driving and fewer women also drive drunk than men," said Or Yarok CEO Yaniv Ya'akov. 

"Women are integrating with great success into roles that were previously reserved for men, such as female pilots, female fighters, and female drivers,” continued Ya’akov. “That's why the Ministry of Transportation (has) encouraged more and more women to engage in the profession of driving… we will be able to lead to reducing the great lack of drivers in public transportation and in the process, also reduce traffic accidents,” Ya’akov concluded.



Tags traffic accident traffic accidents traffic Women's Day drivers driving
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by