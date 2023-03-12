The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir: I cannot trust the attorney-general to fairly represent me in court

Ben-Gvir in a number of television and radio interviews on Saturday evening and Sunday morning attacked Baharav-Miara, accusing her of overstepping her authority and of violating protocol.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 14:01

Updated: MARCH 12, 2023 14:05
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's decision on Thursday to freeze National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner's decision to remove Tel Aviv police chief Ami Eshed from his position proved that she could not be trusted in representing Ben-Gvir in court proceedings, the national security minister wrote in a letter to the attorney general on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time you made decisions in matters regarding me and my office without [first] speaking to me. This is what you did in the Police Law (you published your opposition to the law proposal without speaking to us first), and that is how you acted on many other 'Otzma Yehudit' laws, and on issues connected to decision-making in the national security ministry," Ben-Gvir wrote.

"Under these circumstances, I do not trust you to represent me loyally in the different appeals," he added, and therefore from a standpoint of "the law, integrity, and justice," the minister wished to represent himself or employ private representation in any appeals on the matter.

Thus, "I will not need to receive representation from an attorney general whose positions are opposed to mine, categorically, always, and always without speaking to me," he wrote.

Gali Baharav-Miara attends a conference at the Haifa University, December 15, 2022 (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90) Gali Baharav-Miara attends a conference at the Haifa University, December 15, 2022 (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Eshed and Ben-Gvir go head-to-head

Eshed's transfer from Tel Aviv police chief to the head of the police's training branch was first announced on Thursday evening. The move was initially intended for after the month-long Ramadan holiday, which ends on April 20. However, following pressure from Ben-Gvir, Shabtai agreed to publish the announcement on Thursday evening. Ben-Gvir was unhappy with Eshed's "containment" of protesters blocking the Ayalon Highway.

In a statement delivered to the press on Saturday evening, Shabtai admitted that the decision to move up the announcement was a mistake. The police commissioner reiterated his commitment to free demonstrations and to the rule of law and stated that he would abide by the attorney general's decision to freeze the transfer in order to determine whether it was done legally.

Ben-Gvir in a number of television and radio interviews on Saturday evening and Sunday morning attacked Baharav-Miara, accusing her of overstepping her authority and of violating protocol by not speaking to him first about the decision. 



