The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli teachers open racist WhatsApp group, mock Ethiopian students

The teachers opened a WhatsApp group on a school trip which they titled Black [Girls] School Trip.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 19:41

Updated: MARCH 12, 2023 19:55
Illustrative image of a woman texting. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of a woman texting.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Teachers from a school in Netivot opened a racist WhatsApp group Sunday in which they allegedly gossiped about and laughed about their Ethiopian students.

The students departed for a school trip on Monday, and the girls sitting behind the teachers on the bus noticed their teachers texting in the group which was titled "Black [Girls] School Trip."

The girls who saw this took photos and videos and shared them with the rest of the class. 

One of the girls sent out a message to the teacher admonishing them for their racism.

"Good morning to all the 'educators' in this bitter school," she wrote. "I am so sad as a member of the [Ethiopian] community to see the level you sank to today. Instead of being our teachers and setting an example and making us feel like we're in our safest place, you did the exact opposite. Opening a group called 'Black School Trip' without even realizing that there were students behind you and mocking your students? I see the photos, and I just don't believe that they come from our teachers. You are a disgrace, I'm ashamed that you're our teachers and that you're teaching the future generation."

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

"You are a disgrace, I'm ashamed that you're our teachers and that you're teaching the future generation."

Student

"They were on the way to a three-day trip when my sister suddenly called me," said the sister of one of the students to Maariv. "She was really upset and said that the teachers opened an insulting WhatsApp group about the students. We asked them to forward us the photos. The girls are very offended and cannot continue with the trip so we demanded that they be returned home."

Following the incident, the teachers chaperoning the trip were replaced, and the teachers involved in the group apologized. 

Another student's mother told KAN that this wasn't the first instance of the school exhibiting racism

"Some girls were told they couldn't go on the trip because of behavior problems, and those girls are Ethiopian," she said. "On the other hand, another student, who isn't Ethiopian, also has behavior issues and was allowed to go."

School management, Education Ministry condemn the incident

The school's principal made a statement on the incident, saying that "This morning, we were witnesses to our shock and devastation to miserable and extremely offensive comments from teachers about Ethiopian students who study in the school. The school management looks at these comments severely. There is no place for racist comments, and we won't allow them in our school."

He added that as soon as the school heard of the incident, it notified the municipality and the Education Ministry.

In response to the incident, the Education Ministry said in a statement that "This was a very severe incident that cannot become commonplace. The involved teachers will be summoned for a hearing at the earliest convenience."

"There's no room for racism and discrimination in the State of Israel and, of course, in the education system," said Education Minister Yoav Kisch in a statement on Sunday night. "The teachers need to set an example on the subject. The incident will be dealt with severely with all the tools at our disposal. I'm sorry for the distress that was caused for the students. There will be zero tolerance for these sorts of incidents on my watch."

"A teacher is an educational figure who is supposed to set a good example and express values of tolerance," said MK Pnina Tamano-Shata. "It's sad to see teachers behave differently. This is an opportunity to give the students who look to decision-makers a message of zero tolerance of racism. I would like to send my appreciation to the smart and brave students who chose not to let the incident pass in silence."



Tags trip school racism teaching in israel education ministry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by