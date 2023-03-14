Defense Ministry to use RAFAEL to improve remote-controlled naval guns

The Defense Ministry on Tuesday signed an unusual deal for RAFAEL to perform ongoing maintenance services for its remote-controlled "Typhoon" cannons used by the IDF Navy even once they are in operational use.

Deputy Director General and Head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement, Zeev Landau said the deal was, "an advanced, first-of-its-kind agreement that will guarantee a maximum accessibility of 80-95% for dozens of Typhoon and Mini Typhoon cannons manufactured by RAFAEL installed on various naval vessels, including battleships and patrol ships.”

He said that, “The agreement is part of the DOPP's policy to progress towards multi-year contracts based on accessibility, which will significantly improve the capacity of IDF operational systems."

The ministry did not answer an inquiry about what the percentage of improvement in accessibility would be from the deal (the difference between the accessibility % now and the 80-95% expected statistic.)

Generally, even highly connected defense industry companies like RAFAEL are not directly involved in the maintenance of weapons systems once the IDF has deployed a given product which the company manufactured, especially for the Israeli Navy.

The agreement aims to increase accessibility, reduce costs

A ministry statement said, “The agreement aims to increase accessibility and efficiency while reducing costs. In addition, routine maintenance work will be performed at the highest professional level, thus ensuring optimal operational capabilities.”

Next, the ministry said that, “The multi-year agreement will extend for over 20 years and includes maintenance services for dozens of "Typhoon" remotely-controlled naval weapon stations (RCWS).”

“The maintenance services provided by RAFAEL will bolster the technological and operational cooperation between RAFAEL and the Israeli Navy and establish maintenance capabilities for additional systems,” said the statement.

Head of the Naval Engineering Department, IDF Capt. “Y” stated, "The Israeli Navy, together with the Director of Acquisitions, agreed to the first commitment of its kind with RAFAEL.”

“As part of the commitment, a long-term contract was signed for the maintenance of Typhoon and Mini-Typhoon weapon stations, manufactured by RAFAEL, which are installed on the various vessels operated by the Israeli Navy,” said Y.

Continuing, Y stated, “RAFAEL will carry out maintenance and support of the operational array while improving the readiness of the routine security ships and missile ships of the Israeli Navy."

Executive Vice President and Head of the Land and Naval Division at RAFAEL, Dr. Ran Gozali said, “We thank the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israeli Navy for strengthening cooperation with RAFAEL and for [the] confidence expressed in this ground-breaking move. RAFAEL, as the main developer of the weapon stations, has developed extensive know-how and accumulated experience in executing major naval projects with clients in Israel and worldwide.”

“We will manage and conduct the maintenance services for the Israeli Navy in the most effective manner and in a way that will ensure the highest degree of operational capability. This agreement is part of RAFAEL's strategy to increase activity in the field of maintenance and customer support for its customers in Israel and globally,” he said.