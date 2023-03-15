The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Widespread demonstrations expected Thursday for 'Day of Disruption'

This will mark the third "Day of Disruption," and will involve roadblocks. There will be several centers of protest, in the north, south and center of the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 22:24
Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023. (photo credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!)
Israelis protest the judicial reform at the southern entrance to Haifa on March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: YOAV ETIEL/WALLA!)

Extensive protests across the country are expected to take place on Thursday, according to a report from N12. 

This will mark the third "Day of Disruption," and will involve roadblocks. There will be several centers of protest, in the north, south and center of the country. There will also be demonstrations in front of various embassies. 

Protest leaders, according to N12, said: "The Netanyahu government has decided to kick into fifth gear, with the aim of overthrowing Israeli democracy into chaos."

"The disruptions are being carried out by tens of thousands of Israeli men and women who are not ready to live in a dictatorship," the protest organizers stated. 

The protests are expected to begin at 8 a.m.

A person holding an Israeli flag gestures during a judicial reform protest near the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to disrupt his departure to Berlin for a state visit (credit: REUTERS) A person holding an Israeli flag gestures during a judicial reform protest near the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to disrupt his departure to Berlin for a state visit (credit: REUTERS)

Schedule of protests

Per N12's report, the demonstrations in Tel Aviv will follow this schedule: 

  • 10 a.m. Protestors will gather outside the embassies of the United States, Britain, France and Germany in Tel Aviv. 
  • 10 a.m. "Religious Zionist Democratic" demonstration in Azrieli 
  • 11 a.m.  A march will be held, beginning at HaBima square
  • 11 a.m. "Torch march" run by representatives from the "world of culture"
  • 12 p.m. Protest in front of the Weizmann Institute
  • 12:30 p.m. Protest of medical professionals 
  • 7 p.m. Gathering at HaBima square 

The protests in Jerusalem will follow this schedule: 

  • 8 a.m. Demonstrations in front of schools
  • 12 p.m. Student march from the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University


