Do you want to study neuroscience in Israel for free? Video interview

Tel Aviv University International M.Sc. Program in Neuroscience at the Sagol School of Neuroscience

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
MARCH 19, 2023 11:39
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of the Jerusalem Post, and Dr. Boaz Barak, academic head of the international M.Sc. Program in Neuroscience (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of the Jerusalem Post, and Dr. Boaz Barak, academic head of the international M.Sc. Program in Neuroscience
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of the Jerusalem Post, and Dr. Boaz Barak, academic head of the international M.Sc. Program in Neuroscience, discuss the two-year program offered at Israel’s top-ranked neuroscience program, TAU’s Sagol School of Neuroscience.

>> Registration for 2023-24 closes on 23 March, at 2PM (Israel time).

The program, taught in English, combines lab work and frontal learning in a unique multidisciplinary experience that offers access to over 150 laboratories associated with the Sagol School, in eight different faculties across the TAU campus, and in 17 medical centers.

“We are interested in students that have a passion for neuroscience,” says Dr. Barak of the program that provides the interdisciplinary thinking and knowledge to join the next generation of world-leading neuroscientists. Dr. Barak urges students to apply and adds, “In order to be accepted into the program, you need to be interested in studying neuroscience and have a relevant and related scientific background, but at the end of the day, it’s all about passion.”

The International M.Sc program in Neuroscience has no tuition fees for students accepted to the program and offers a fellowship for living assistance.

Graduates of the Neuroscience program have gone on to enjoy a variety of inspiring post-graduation career paths in:

  • Higher education and research institutes
  • Hi-tech research and development of artificial intelligence and man-machine interfaces
  • Advanced technology-based industries
  • Medical institutions
  • Biotechnological industries
  • Electronics

>> Registration for 2023-24 closes on 23 March, at 2PM (Israel time).

For more information and registration for the International M.Sc program in Neuroscience: click here.

For more information about The Lowy International School: click here.



Tags tel aviv university university Artificial intelligence Brain
