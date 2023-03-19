Do you want to study neuroscience in Israel for free? Video interview

Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of the Jerusalem Post, and Dr. Boaz Barak, academic head of the international M.Sc. Program in Neuroscience, discuss the two-year program offered at Israel’s top-ranked neuroscience program, TAU’s Sagol School of Neuroscience.

>> Registration for 2023-24 closes on 23 March, at 2PM (Israel time).

The program, taught in English, combines lab work and frontal learning in a unique multidisciplinary experience that offers access to over 150 laboratories associated with the Sagol School, in eight different faculties across the TAU campus, and in 17 medical centers.

“We are interested in students that have a passion for neuroscience,” says Dr. Barak of the program that provides the interdisciplinary thinking and knowledge to join the next generation of world-leading neuroscientists. Dr. Barak urges students to apply and adds, “In order to be accepted into the program, you need to be interested in studying neuroscience and have a relevant and related scientific background, but at the end of the day, it’s all about passion.”

The International M.Sc program in Neuroscience has no tuition fees for students accepted to the program and offers a fellowship for living assistance.

Graduates of the Neuroscience program have gone on to enjoy a variety of inspiring post-graduation career paths in:

Higher education and research institutes

Hi-tech research and development of artificial intelligence and man-machine interfaces

Advanced technology-based industries

Medical institutions

Biotechnological industries

Electronics

