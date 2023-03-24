The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ramadan Friday prayers begin as Ben-Gvir holds security assessment

Tens of thousands gathered to pray on the first Friday of Ramadan as the minister held a situational assessment with Israel Police officials.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 13:56
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gives a press statement on the Friday Ramadan prayers, at the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City. March 24, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gives a press statement on the Friday Ramadan prayers, at the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City. March 24, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers arrived at al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount for the first Friday prayers of the month of Ramadan, with thousands of police reinforcements operating in the area to keep the peace.

Before the Friday prayers, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a situational assessment with the chief of police, the commander of the Jerusalem District and senior police officials.

"We are happy that people come to the Temple Mount to pray, we will certainly allow freedom of worship and it is important that people come to Jerusalem to pray. On the other hand, it should be clear, freedom of worship there will certainly be, but the police will definitely not allow incitement, sedition, riots and events that need to be responded to decisively and sharply," said Ben-Gvir after the situation assessment.

The minister stressed that there must be freedom of movement for Jews in Jerusalem as well, saying "there is a deficit of many policemen. This is a limited force, which is why I am so insistent on the nine billion [shekels for the budget] I agreed on with the prime minister, because this money can bring a lot of policemen [and] a national guard. This money can bring a lot of strength to Jerusalem."

"We must do everything in our power to increase love, brotherhood and peace in these days, for the honor of our beliefs and for the honor of Jerusalem."

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, rabbi of the Western Wall

"But on the other hand, there are no excuses, even if the forces are lacking, I expect and believe that the police will do what is assigned to them, on the one hand, to allow freedom of worship, on the other hand, [to act with] zero tolerance. [To act with] determination and strive for contact if, God forbid, someone seeks to cause harm, to violate the peace and, all the more so, to carry out terrorist attacks."

Palestinians make their way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, in Bethlehem in the West Bank March 24, 2023. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90) Palestinians make their way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, in Bethlehem in the West Bank March 24, 2023. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, called on other religious leaders in Jerusalem to "extend to each other a hand of reconciliation and brotherhood between believers, in the Old City of Jerusalem and in the whole Land of Israel."

"I would like to call from here to the religious leaders of the communities of believers in Jerusalem - God forbid if we turn the holy city into bloodshed," said Rabinovitch. "We must do everything in our power to increase love, brotherhood and peace in these days, for the honor of our beliefs and for the honor of Jerusalem. We will condemn and drive away those who wish to harm the peace of the city, and we will celebrate this month our lives in peace."



