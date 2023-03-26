The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Harvard University academic collaboration with TAU

The Tel Aviv University hosted a delegation from Harvard University. The visit was focused on the strategic goals and challenges of each university.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 18:50
Tel Aviv University grants permission for the use of these photos/images for stories on TAU research (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University grants permission for the use of these photos/images for stories on TAU research
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Tel Aviv University hosted a delegation from Harvard University’s headed by the President of Harvard, Lawrence “Larry” Bacow. 

Bacow met with the management of the university TAU's President Prof. Ariel Porat, TAU’S Rector Prof. Mark Shtaif, as well as vice presidents and deans of faculties. 

The discussion focused on the strategic goals of each university, and the challenges research universities face in today’s world. 

TAU's President Prof. Ariel Porat: “President Larry Bacow is not only one of the most prominent Academic leaders in American Higher Education, but also a dear friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish People. It was a special honor and pleasure for us to host him at TAU, accompanied by his colleagues, and have a fruitful discussion about the most important challenges of our time. His insights and advice were especially valuable and important for TAU in general, and for me, in particular”. 

President of Harvard University, Lawrence S. Bacow: “It was a privilege to meet with President Porat and his leadership team at Tel Aviv University. Our institutions share many of the same challenges and opportunities during difficult times. Our conversation focused on how universities like ours can work together to address the major issues confronting society today.” 

TAU’s Vice President International Prof. Milette Shamir: “"We were honored to welcome President Bacow and his delegation to our university and extend our gratitude for their visit. The discussions were thought-provokingת with President Bacow’s insights on the current challenges of research universities proving invaluable. The visit showcased the power of collaboration and the importance of sharing knowledge across institutions.”



Tags tel aviv university students harvard university
