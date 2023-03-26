The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
500 fallen soldiers' families to gov't: Keep out of Remembrance Day ceremonies

In quieter times when the country was less split by the judicial overhaul debate, Remembrance Day and Independence Day were hallowed moments when all political disagreements fell by the wayside.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 19:59
Bereaved families who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, hold a press conference in Ramat Gan, March 26, 2023 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Approximately 500 IDF families of fallen soldiers on Sunday called on the coalition government officials to stay away from the upcoming annual Remembrance Day ceremonies slated for the end of April, if the government plans to pass its judicial overhaul into law.

At a press conference at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, representatives of the families opened a new sensitive front for the government, making it clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others will not be able to bathe in the standard adulation politicians get at such sacred ceremonies.

Israel has fought in so many wars, from the Independence War of 1948 to the May 2021 Gaza War, that huge numbers of families in the country either have a direct close family member who was killed in action, or know many neighbors or friends in that situation.

Yet, this year the intensity of dissent toward the judicial overhaul is so great, especially within elite units of the military, that the once-hallowed ceremonies are likely to be disrupted by the friction between the sides.

Surviving family members of soldiers killed speak against coalition

Orlu Ashkar, whose brother was killed in the 1997 helicopter crash tragedy, said, “in recent months, the government, by the way in which it has acted, is ripping apart the nation and is tearing into pieces the connection which has united us for 75 years.”

“The government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is running forward at full speed to instigate a revolution in the form of government and is undermining the foundations of the State,” said Ashkar.

She continued, “In the government, there are ministers, some of who did not even serve in the military and some of who face indictments, and they call our friends, who themselves are combat fighters reservists from all of the different kinds of units, our brothers in arms…they call them anarchists, terrorists, and other insults.”

“They call on the combat pilots to ‘go to hell!’. Can this be?” referencing public attacks by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on IDF reservists who have threatened to strike and not show up for their training sessions.

Moreover, she said, “the presence of political officials at cemeteries…could lead to disruptions and disturbing optics. Don’t let this happen!” once again calling on government officials to steer clear of the ceremonies.

In addition, she said, “I want to say thank you to the brave and responsible decision which Mr. Yoav Gallant, the Defense Minister, took,” on Saturday night when he broke with Netanyahu and called for pausing the legislation to buy more time to negotiate a true compromise.

Orlu Ashkar, sister of fallen soldier killed in 1997 crash

This past weekend, Netanyahu suggested that he would not slow down the judicial overhaul vote slated for later this week, despite threats by protesters to disrupt the Remembrance Day and Independence Day ceremonies.

Likewise, Shahar Yauri, son of Amit Yauri who fell in the 2014 Gaza War, said, “24 members of this coalition did not serve in the military, while many others had very minor roles handling kosher food supervision or as a rabbi. They will not tell me what is fellowship and they will not tell me how the hurt feels when you lose someone.”



