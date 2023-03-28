Thousands of dollars in cash stolen from tourist in Haifa

Israel Police filed an indictment against two residents of Haifa on Tuesday, who are suspected of robbing a tourist in the city and stealing a large amount of cash from him.

The police had begun its investigation on March 14, after receiving a complaint about the robbery of a tourist in Haifa.

Thousands of dollars in cash

The investigation revealed that the tourist visited Haifa while carrying a suitcase containing several thousands of dollars in cash.

No reason for the tourist's visit to the city was given, nor is the intended purpose of the large sum of cash known.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 27 years, attacked the tourist with pepper spray and stole the suitcase before fleeing the scene.

Some of the money that was stolen from a tourist in Haifa. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

They were arrested shortly after with items linking them to the crime being found in their possession.

A small part of the money could be retrieved and given back to the owner.

The arrest of the suspects was extended and the Haifa District Attorney's Office filed a statement against them.

In the coming days, an indictment and a request for their arrest until the end of the proceedings will be filed against them.