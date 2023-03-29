The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir’s ‘militia’ will sabotage de-escalation efforts, Palestinians warn

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ben-Gvi of “racism” and “malevolence," due to his new national guard force.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 12:46

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 12:48
Israeli minister of national Security Itamar Ben Gvir attends a rally of Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)
Israeli minister of national Security Itamar Ben Gvir attends a rally of Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023.
(photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

The establishment of a national guard force in Israel would sabotage efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, Palestinian officials warned on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reached an agreement on the force, which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet next week.

The new force will focus on fighting criminal organizations, especially in the Israeli-Arab sector, a spokesman for the National Security Minister said on Tuesday.

Palestinians fear that the new force will also operate in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority described the proposed force as a “militia” and said it “raises many fears about its role against the Palestinians.”

Palestinians protest against Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir in Nablus, in the West Bank, on March 14, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians protest against Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir in Nablus, in the West Bank, on March 14, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ben-Gvir, who will be responsible for the national guard force, of “racism” and “malevolence.”

“giving these criminals a legal cover so that they would not be prosecuted is a public legitimization of killing and committing more massacres and acts of bullying against Palestinians and their properties.”

Rouhi Fattouh, Chairman of the Palestine National Council

The ministry accused Netanyahu of “unleashing” Ben-Gvir against the Palestinians and warned that the move would “spark and intensify the conflict, thus sabotaging any effort to stop the escalation and achieve calm.

Grave consequences for Israel?

Rouhi Fattouh, Chairman of the Palestine National Council (PNC), the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), claimed that Netanyahu’s agreement to establish the new force, which will report to Ben-Gvir, would “grant legitimacy to the settler gangs and serve as an arm of the right-wing fascist government to terrorize the Palestinians and steal their properties.”

Fattouh, who is considered by some Palestinians a potential successor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, also claimed that the new force would not be different than settler groups, such as Hilltop Youth, whose members are often accused of carrying out violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Fattouh warned that “giving these criminals a legal cover so that they would not be prosecuted is a public legitimization of killing and committing more massacres and acts of bullying against Palestinians and their properties.”

The senior Palestinian official called on the international community to designate the Israeli national guard force as a terrorist organization.

The Palestinian ruling Fatah faction warned that the decision to establish the new force would have “grave consequences and lead to an unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people.”

Osama Qawassmeh, a Fatah spokesperson in the West Bank, also described the new force as a “militia” and claimed that the Israeli government was planning to step up its measures against the Palestinians. He too urged the international community to take a “firm stance” against the Israeli move.

Saleh Ra’fat, a member of the PLO Executive Committee denounced the decision to establish the new force as “dangerous” and claimed its main mission would be to expel the Palestinians from their homes, cities and villages.

“The measures and practices undertaken by the settler government will push towards more conflict between our Palestinian people and the occupying state and will drag the entire region towards more violence and chaos,” Ra’fat cautioned.



