Military intelligence suggested that Israel's enemies across the Middle East are "rubbing their hands in pleasure" over the severe rift created by the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform, former IDF spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav, who left his role on Wednesday, said in a Friday morning interview with KAN Reshet B.

"The inner tensions we have here in Israel" contribute to a severely complicated period of high alert in the security establishment, the former military spokesperson said.

"[Israel's enemies] recognize a security weakness in our togetherness, our cohesion," Kohav added. "Those who say that this dispute has not affected the IDF are, at the very least, incorrect. The IDF is the people's army...civilians who protest on both sides of the conflict. The IDF chief of staff and I have both said that this impacts the IDF's preparedness."

"Those who say that this dispute has not affected the IDF are, at the very least, incorrect. The IDF is the people's army...civilians who protest on both sides of the conflict. The IDF chief of staff and I have both said that this impacts the IDF's preparedness." Ran Kochav

Outgoing IDF spokesperson: Gallant is a leader

Kohav also backed the recently-fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who he said showed leadership at times of need while at the helm of the Defense Ministry.

"I was in the defense minister's General Staff Forum this week, we won't say goodbye so quickly," Kochav said. "We were happy to find a minister whose commitment to security is above all, and if I may say, showed responsibility and leadership in the past months."

BRIG.-GEN. RAN KOCHAV, former commander of the air force’s Air Defense Command, takes over as the new chief IDF spokesperson and member of the General Staff. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kohav also rejected the interviewer's suggestion that Gallant's firing by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday had an immediate effect on the military. Gallant, who was fired verbally by the prime minister after calling to halt the judicial reform legislation, was never officially fired and is still serving in the role.

"Is it still very much clear who the defense minister is...as far as the Defense Ministry's communication with the IDF chief of staff goes, it is business as usual," Kohav said.

Kohav was replaced in his role as IDF spokesperson by Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari at a ceremony on Wednesday. The new IDF public relations chief is the first IDF spokesperson to emerge from the navy and served as a top aide to former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.