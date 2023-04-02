Labor Chairwoman Merav Michaeli demanded that Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai punish a police officer who beat a woman with a baton at Saturday night's anti-judicial reform protest.

"According to reports and videos that were published, at the protest tonight, an extreme incident took place where a police officer violently attacked a protestor," she wrote. "This is an outrage, and I call on you to act with any means to make sure the incident is taken care of severely and that these sorts of incidents are not repeated."

Israel Police claimed that the protestor who was attacked had hit the horse with her sign in a way that endangered both the steed and its rider. They also sent photos that they said showed the horse's side which had cuts on it.

The woman who was attacked was identified by Walla as Yael Reuveni, a therapist who works at horse stables. Reuveni claimed that the cuts on the horse were caused by the riding officer's spurs.

What does footage show?

Videos from the incident show Reuveni walking with another man on Ayalon Highway closely followed by a police officer on a horse who is later joined by another. The police officer can be seen hitting Reuveni with his baton multiple times, and at some point, she can be seen stumbling. While Reuveni can be seen in videos holding a sign, the angle makes it unclear if she actually hit the horse with it.

Mounted police officers ride on a road as people attend a demonstration after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister as his government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"I really didn't like the images," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday morning. "In my eyes, this is very severe, and it doesn't matter if [the protestor] is left-wing or right-wing, for or against the judicial reform."

He added that he couldn't see a justified reason for Reuveni to be beaten with a baton and that he will ask Tel Aviv District Chief Ami Eshed for an explanation.