The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ramat Gan Safari mourns death of beloved rhino Ruvi

The safari explained that the day prior, "the caretakers noticed that Ruvi was not coming to eat and he looked weak."

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 05:59
Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018). (photo credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)
Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018).
(photo credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)

Ruvi, the two-year-old rhinoceros passed away at a safari in Ramat Gan on Sunday. He was named after the former president of the country Reuven Rivlin

He used to play with his sister and mother in the mud.

"Everyone is sad and in pain," the Safari said. "The safari stated: "We are sorry to announce that our beloved rhino Ruvi passed away."

"We are sorry to announce that our beloved rhino Ruvi passed away."

Ramat Gan Safari

The sequence of events

The safari explained that the day prior, "the caretakers noticed that Ruvi was not coming to eat and he looked weak. There were several attempts to entice him to eat and give him medication, but unfortunately in the late afternoon he collapsed and died.

"The staff of the the Safari took samples to try find out what the problem is and Ruvi's body will be under investigation to find the cause of death."

Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018). (credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018). (credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)

"Ruvi the rhinoceros was very much loved by the rhinos and also by the caretakers," the safari wrote in conclusion. "He learned to be a young rhino from Tupac and Atari, the rhinos who also  loved to play with his sister Raini and wallow in the mud of the lake with their mother."



Tags ramat gan safari animals death rhino
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by