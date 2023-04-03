Ramat Gan Safari mourns death of beloved rhino Ruvi

Ruvi, the two-year-old rhinoceros passed away at a safari in Ramat Gan on Sunday. He was named after the former president of the country Reuven Rivlin.

He used to play with his sister and mother in the mud.

"Everyone is sad and in pain," the Safari said. "The safari stated: "We are sorry to announce that our beloved rhino Ruvi passed away."

"We are sorry to announce that our beloved rhino Ruvi passed away." Ramat Gan Safari

The sequence of events

The safari explained that the day prior, "the caretakers noticed that Ruvi was not coming to eat and he looked weak. There were several attempts to entice him to eat and give him medication, but unfortunately in the late afternoon he collapsed and died.

"The staff of the the Safari took samples to try find out what the problem is and Ruvi's body will be under investigation to find the cause of death."

Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018). (credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)

"Ruvi the rhinoceros was very much loved by the rhinos and also by the caretakers," the safari wrote in conclusion. "He learned to be a young rhino from Tupac and Atari, the rhinos who also loved to play with his sister Raini and wallow in the mud of the lake with their mother."