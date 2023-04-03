The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Prison Service inaugurates inmate-run chocolate factory

The ceremony was held at Magel-Nitzan Prison, a facility for incarcerated individuals with cognitive disabilities in need of extra support. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 23:30
Israeli inmates work at the Magen Nitzan Prison chocolate factory. (photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Israeli inmates work at the Magen Nitzan Prison chocolate factory.
(photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) opened a chocolate factory for the employment of disabled prisoners on Monday, with an inauguration ceremony attended by Prison Commissioner Katy Perry, Director of the National Security Ministry Shlomo Ben-Eliyahu, director of non-profit organization Shekulo Tov Ofer Cohen. 

The ceremony was held at Magel-Nitzan Prison, a facility for incarcerated individuals with cognitive disabilities in need of extra support. 

What is the point of a prisoner-staffed chocolate factory?

The establishment of the chocolate factory is designed to supplement prisoners' rehabilitation and increase their chances of successfully reintegrating into society. It was a joint effort between the IPS and Shekulo Tov, an organization that advocates for and advances the welfare of people with disabilities. 

The inmates will be producing uniquely-decorated boxes of chocolates. In doing so, the IPS and Shekulo Tov hope that they can bolster their self-esteem and overall future prospects through a sense of purpose and tangible achievement.

"I am proud to stand here and see the final product that gives...hope to the prisoners and prepares them in a better, more professional and more correct way for their release, for life outside," said Police Commissioner Katy Perry. 

Israeli inmates work at the Magen Nitzan Prison chocolate factory. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE) Israeli inmates work at the Magen Nitzan Prison chocolate factory. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)

Ben-Eliyahu met with Perry and the senior prison staff before the ceremony to discuss the 2023-2024 budget, as well as management strategies and overall goals for the IPS. 

"The project is the first step in the rehabilitation [process]," said Ofer Cohen, "which aids in acquiring...[the] necessary to succeed in the employment sector. The goal is to prepare the prisoners for their release, and allow them to successfully integrate into society."

Similar endeavors outside of Israel 

Other nations have adopted similar initiatives in their prisons as well. Italy's Dolci Libertà chocolate factory, which won several accolades from the International Chocolate Awards in 2013 according to a Guardian article from the same year, is staffed by inmates in Busto Arsizio prison. 

World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay established Bad Boys Bakery in 2012 after a visit to Brixton prison. The business, which employs 10 prisoners according to a 2022 InsideTime report, bakes and sells cakes to its own pop-up stores and cafes run by the Clink charity. This UK-based charity, originally dubbed the Clink Restaurant, trains dozens of prisoners each year in food service, which helps their rehabilitation process during incarceration and improves their chances of gaining employment upon release. 

According to the Clink charity's website, it has one of the lowest reoffending rates in the UK. 



Tags israeli prison service prison disability people with disabilities chocolate Katy Perry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
4

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by