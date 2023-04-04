Dozens of Palestinians barricade themselves in al-Aqsa ahead of Passover

Dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night ahead of the eve of Passover, after Palestinian terrorist groups called for attacks against Jewish visitors set to visit the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, police have repeatedly removed Palestinians who tried to remain overnight at the mosque, citing an agreement they say they reached with the Waqf to only allow overnight stays at mosques outside the complex. Police have said that Palestinians who tried to stay overnight in the past week and a half were planning to try and attack Jewish visitors to the site during the morning visiting hours.

In recent days, Temple Mount activists have intensified their attempts to prepare to carry out the Paschal sacrifice on Wednesday. The activists make similar attempts every year and are prevented from bringing the sacrificial lambs to the Temple Mount by police every year, with police even detaining some activists days ahead of Passover to prevent such attempts.

The head of the Returning to the Mount movement, Rafael Morris, was detained on Monday on suspicion that he was going to try and sacrifice the Paschal sacrifice on the Temple Mount. As it does every year, the Returning to the Mount movement announced last week that it was offering rewards of tens of thousands of shekels for anyone who attempts or succeeds to sacrifice a Paschal lamb on the Temple Mount.

Two members of the movement were arrested on Tuesday as well when they were caught with a lamb near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Temple Mount group offers NIS 10,000 for Pascal lamb sacrifice. (credit: ARNON SEGAL)

The Temple Mount will be open to Jewish visitors from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Hamas warns against Paschal sacrifice attempts

Palestinian terrorist groups have threatened, as they do every Passover, to respond if the Paschal sacrifice is carried out.

The Hamas terrorist movement warned that it would "not stand idly by" if the sacrifice is done, stressing that Israel "bears full responsibility for the repercussions" of such an act.

"We warn the occupation against committing foolish actions that affect al-Aqsa Mosque, and we call on our struggling Palestinian people to mobilize, raise the level of readiness, tighten the journey, intensify the bond and retreat in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and repel the occupation’s aggression and thwart the plans of its terrorist settlers," said the Hamas movement.