The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dozens of Palestinians barricade themselves in al-Aqsa ahead of Passover

Palestinian terrorist groups have threatened to respond if the Paschal sacrifice is carried out.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 23:43
Palestinian worshippers perform Taraweeh prayers at the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the al-Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2023. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Palestinian worshippers perform Taraweeh prayers at the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the al-Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2023.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night ahead of the eve of Passover, after Palestinian terrorist groups called for attacks against Jewish visitors set to visit the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, police have repeatedly removed Palestinians who tried to remain overnight at the mosque, citing an agreement they say they reached with the Waqf to only allow overnight stays at mosques outside the complex. Police have said that Palestinians who tried to stay overnight in the past week and a half were planning to try and attack Jewish visitors to the site during the morning visiting hours.

In recent days, Temple Mount activists have intensified their attempts to prepare to carry out the Paschal sacrifice on Wednesday. The activists make similar attempts every year and are prevented from bringing the sacrificial lambs to the Temple Mount by police every year, with police even detaining some activists days ahead of Passover to prevent such attempts.

The head of the Returning to the Mount movement, Rafael Morris, was detained on Monday on suspicion that he was going to try and sacrifice the Paschal sacrifice on the Temple Mount. As it does every year, the Returning to the Mount movement announced last week that it was offering rewards of tens of thousands of shekels for anyone who attempts or succeeds to sacrifice a Paschal lamb on the Temple Mount.

Two members of the movement were arrested on Tuesday as well when they were caught with a lamb near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Temple Mount group offers NIS 10,000 for Pascal lamb sacrifice. (credit: ARNON SEGAL) Temple Mount group offers NIS 10,000 for Pascal lamb sacrifice. (credit: ARNON SEGAL)

The Temple Mount will be open to Jewish visitors from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Hamas warns against Paschal sacrifice attempts

Palestinian terrorist groups have threatened, as they do every Passover, to respond if the Paschal sacrifice is carried out.

The Hamas terrorist movement warned that it would "not stand idly by" if the sacrifice is done, stressing that Israel "bears full responsibility for the repercussions" of such an act.

"We warn the occupation against committing foolish actions that affect al-Aqsa Mosque, and we call on our struggling Palestinian people to mobilize, raise the level of readiness, tighten the journey, intensify the bond and retreat in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and repel the occupation’s aggression and thwart the plans of its terrorist settlers," said the Hamas movement.



Tags Jerusalem Palestinians Temple Mount ramadan al-aqsa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by