“I am the grandson of Holocaust survivors,” IDF Lt. Col. “S” said to the Jerusalem Post in his opening statement to make it clear how heavily he views his responsibility as commander of air force spying Unit 100.

He said his grandmother, who survived the Holocaust, only died two months ago and was very emotional when he took command of the unit in September 2022.

S told the Post during a visit to their airbase in Hatzor, that he joined the air force in 2005, going operational as a pilot in 2008 after the three-year pilot’s course and served in a range of roles in the air force spy unit before becoming its commander.

Unit 100 is the oldest air force unit in the IDF and the only unit which has continued without being shut down or needing to be reopened throughout all of the State’s conflicts. That means it is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary along with the State of Israel.

Unit 100: The flying camel

One comical twist of Unit 100’s history and its myths is that its symbol is a flying camel.

The legend is that during the British Mandate and the transition to the State of Israel and the War of Independence, Jews in the area were told that they would never succeed at assembling an air force. In fact, the doubters were so sure that Israel would fail to establish an air force that they said it would only happen “once camels could fly.” When Unit 100 became Israel’s first air force unit in November 1947, it adopted the flying camel as a bit of a classically audacious and ironic Israeli response.

The IAF Hatzor Air Base, also known as Kanaf 4, located in central Israel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Unit 100 has been involved in every single significant conflict Israel has been involved in, and even now is involved daily in operations on every border.

The IDF only announces a fraction of its operations against Iranian proxies in Syria and has not formally confirmed the several attacks in the last two weeks, but it has admitted to many other attacks in Syria in recent years.

Incidentally, since the spy aircraft’s surveillance can see up to 100 kilometers away, they can see all the way up to Damascus from the Israeli side of the Golan without even having to enter Syrian airspace.

S told the Post that his unit’s aircraft have “enhanced monitors which collect intelligence for the IDF’s target bank, for intelligence surveillance in general and for a variety of special operations.”

The air force commander said that Unit 100 also has “excellent cooperation with IDF land forces in the West Bank,” this past year as Israel has faced waves of terror from there.

“We guard and warn our forces on the ground who are in danger zones with the enemy to help them avoid danger,” he said.

A novel aspect of Unit 100 is that “sometimes, a representative from the land forces sits in the aircraft with us. Earlier, the representative would have presented a briefing about what their mission is, what they are afraid might go wrong, what they want the aircraft to gather in terms of intelligence.”

“Combining meeting on the ground earlier with flying together in the air creates deep synergy. This works for the paratroopers, Golani forces and even a variety of Israeli security forces beyond the IDF,” according to S.

S said that such close working relations on the ground and in the air mean that when sudden stressful and unexpected changes come up in the field, such as civilians jumping into the picture, the air force and intelligence groups are able to stay on the same page.

The level of trust and common language and understanding of each other’s concerns is much deeper to sometimes be able to both postpone an attack and then to still circle back and carry out the attack at a slightly different time without losing focus.

Unit 100 helps avoid civilian casualties

Another critical aspect of S’s work is that his unit helps avoid civilian casualties during operations.

“If there is any doubt, we are the gatekeepers and often push off an attack. And if we hit someone who we are not supposed to, we are responsible,” he said sternly.

S said he and his air force personnel speak clearly to the forces who are pulling the trigger “when there is any dilemma” and that there have been plenty of times that the IDF took casualties by having to send in ground forces because his team called off using air power to avoid Palestinian civilians.

A unique challenge that Unit 100 faces could be, for example, when the mission is to collect intelligence about a house that is surrounded by various buildings.

“Sometimes, we cannot see everything in the first flyby. Then I have to report to base that I don’t have the ability to see enough and don’t attack now. Or wait until we can do another fly-by from a different angle which will be less obscured by the building,” he stated.

S also explained that the four spy cameras at the bottom of the aircraft send their pictures to two different computer monitors on the aircraft. Two members of the crew each can look at two of the camera's footage items simultaneously on their respective screens.

The two footage items appearing show a zoom-in for detail and a zoom-out, to be able to see if any innocent civilians in the near-term surrounding areas are moving from a safe distance to closer proximity to the danger zone.

The “Tzofit” or King Air B200 is the spy Unit 100’s main aircraft, but they also use the “Hofit” or Bonanza 36.

Whereas the King Air normally fits between five and seven personnel per flight, the Bonanza fits a maximum of four.

One of the most interesting things about King Air is that when it jumps from five personnel to seven it is usually because there are one or more persons joining from the IDF’s other “clients” – other security forces. S said that he and his team work regularly enough with these other security forces to develop strong personal relations.

This is another advantage they provide that drones cannot.

IAF's King Air B200, also known as 'Tzofit' (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yet, another advantage is speed.

The Unit 100 aircraft fly up to 500 kilometers per hour, much faster than drones, and can be at a close location in about 30 minutes from receiving the order with a mere 15 minute flight time. They can be essentially anywhere in the country in a 30-40 minute flight time, depending on which aircraft is involved.

These aircraft can get to the West Bank in a mere 10 minutes, where they have had to provide extra coverage this past year.

Curiously enough, they can start surveilling far-off areas sometimes after only a few minutes from takeoff since if the areas are open, their long-range cameras and sensors can already be used en route to the destination.

Some of the systems can also take thermal readings for Israeli forces on the ground to be able to know exactly where enemy forces are, as well as directing Israeli forces toward areas with less light to avoid detection.

Unlike many other complex Israeli aircraft and drones, Unit 100’s aircraft are built to fly in any inclement weather conditions and their surveillance instruments still work despite the heavy cloud cover.

There are currently three female pilots and around 20 female personnel manning and deciphering the video footage instruments. Regarding the technical and logistics teams which keep the aircraft flight-ready, S estimated that the percentages might be as high as 30% women.

He said that his female personnel “are very good at their roles, including being meticulous and exact with tough crucial details.”

On its 75th anniversary, Unit 100 is still going strong.