Passover feast under threat: Residents of southern Israel speak out

Residents of the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip once again had to celebrate the Passover feast in the shadow of rocket attacks from Gaza.

By ARNOLD NATAEV/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 17:18
Smoke trails are seen after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit an open field near Sderot on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Smoke trails are seen after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit an open field near Sderot on August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

After rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory late on Wednesday and two additional rockets were launched during the holiday meal on Thursday, alarms were activated in the area surrounding Gaza and residents were forced to celebrate the Passover holiday under a shadow of anxiety and doubt.

"I'm staying with the extended family and I got up in the middle of the night, anxious about the booms," Uri said in a conversation with Maariv.

15 seconds to get to the bunker

"It's our reality to have to be inside a shelter in less than 15 seconds. It disrupts people's routine, the children no longer know any other way and memorize the instructions of the frontline command," said Sharon, a resident of Shaar Hanegev, emphasizing the complex reality in which the residents of the area live.

"It's scary that the country has been under rocket fire for more than two decades and we still haven't found a permanent solution to the matter. I expect [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir to stop playing games, wake up immediately from their personal problems, and start caring for the residents of the south because this will not be a no man's land until the end of our time."

David, who lives in Sderot, added: "There is no deterrence - even on the eve of a holiday they don't leave us alone. We need to stop with the containment policy, we are not a no man's land, we are residents of the State of Israel.The children are traumatized, there was not even a response. I don't know what to expect anymore.We have to put an end to this, a generation is growing up here that doesn't know what it's like to live without rockets flying over their heads."

Fire burns in an area near Sderot where rockets from Gaza were fired towards Israel and Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system were fired as well near the Israel-Gaza border August 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Fire burns in an area near Sderot where rockets from Gaza were fired towards Israel and Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system were fired as well near the Israel-Gaza border August 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

As mentioned, seven surface-to-air rockets were fired overnight and exploded in the air, when the alarm system was activated in the towns of Patish, Ranan, Dorot and the Gaza border communities.

Five rockets were fired at Israeli territory, and two were fired at the sea in the Gaza Strip. No Iron Dome batteries were activated, as per IDF policy.



