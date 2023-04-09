Tens of thousands take part in Passover's Birkat Kohanim at Western Wall

Tens of thousands of Jewish worshipers participated in Passover's Birkat Kohanim ("priestly blessings") at the Western Wall Plaza in Israel's capital city of Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

Israel Police Jerusalem District officers were stationed along with Border Police forces in the area since early on Sunday morning amid increasing security tensions in Jerusalem's holy sites.

The number of participants is expected to rise as the day continues, according to initial police assessments.

Tens of thousands of Israelis participate in the Passover Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, April 9, 2023 (WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Half a century of public Birkat Kohanim ceremonies

This year is the 52nd year since the first public Birkat Kohanim ceremony took place on Passover at the Western Wall, when hundreds of kohanim bless the public with the special blessing from the Torah, was reinstituted at the Western Wall by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gafner.

It is organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation on Hol Hamoed (the intermediate days of the holiday) of Passover and Sukkot. Thousands stream to the Western Wall Plaza to take part in this unique experience.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.